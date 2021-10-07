Nikita Mazepin Formula 1 racer, interview with Russian pilot Mazepin, motorsport, Turkish Grand Prix – October 7, 2021

On the eve of the Turkish Grand Prix, the pilot of “Haasa” Nikita Mazepin gave a press conference and talked about the race in Sochi, the warning from the FIA, the experience of living in Russia and the competition with Mick Schumacher…

– At the Russian Grand Prix there was a very interesting ending of the race with rain. How easy was it to navigate the environment during the race, how did the last laps take shape?

– I was quite comfortable, because from my point of view, when it started to rain, I immediately reported to the team – about 7 laps before the end of the race. It was clear to me that I definitely needed to switch to Inter, because the 1st and 3rd sectors were more or less dry, but in the 2nd it was impossible to keep the car on the track. The team offered me to switch to software and said that the rain should not intensify, but from my experience of living in Russia, I saw what color the clouds were – the force with which it was raining, I understood that it would intensify. There, in principle, there was nothing to lose, so I said that we are definitely moving to Inter. We were the first car in our circle who made this decision, this decision turned out to be correct.

– In Sochi, Nicholas Latifi was not entirely happy with your defensive actions, the FIA ​​even issued a warning to you. Do you agree with the FIA ​​decision and do you want to answer Nicholas something?

– To be extremely honest, then, as far as I know, Nicholas’s words were that he said that this is my style, each driver acts differently. I respect his style, I am pleased that he respects mine.

As for the warning, I will definitely draw conclusions from what the FIA ​​saw as not entirely correct in my actions. But you also need to understand that if a rider is caught in a prohibited activity, he will be fined. And if they don’t, it means that his actions were more correct than not. Therefore, we will analyze and gradually get better.

– At the Russian Grand Prix, the absence of the anthem reminded of the measures taken in connection with the doping issue. Don’t you think it is a paradox that Formula 1 as a whole and individual drivers are very active in declaring the struggle for some abstract values ​​during the pre-start ceremony, but when we are dealing, roughly speaking, with discrimination of one of the pilots of one of the countries represented in the championship , no attempts are even made to mitigate this situation. Don’t you think this is hypocrisy? Have you discussed this situation with other pilots?

– Unfortunately, I was too young to attend the competition, where, as far as I know, these incidents took place, so I cannot judge who is right and who is wrong. My position is the driver who must do all the work on the track, and the governing bodies must make decisions related to political issues, the flag, the anthem and so on. I can only respect them and hope that 2023 will come faster.

– In Sochi, you played in a helmet with the names of our Tokyo champions. What will be the future fate of this helmet?

– The helmet will be in the Russian Olympic Committee. I was honored to present this helmet to the president of the ROC, I did it after the Sochi Grand Prix, now my racing helmet is there.

– You study at the military department, next summer you will have training camps, you need to live a month in the barracks. How will you combine your fees with the Grand Prix?

– I hope for a dialogue with the leadership of the military department. I hope that I will be able to divide the period of mandatory stay there into, perhaps, two parts – two weeks before the race and two weeks after.

– In the last stages, you are consistently ahead of Mick Schumacher in Friday training. What’s the secret? Can we say that you have become faster than your partner to adapt to the tracks?

– I think this is due to the fact that, perhaps, I come a little more prepared for the start of the track. I worked a lot on the simulator in the past years – I think it has not passed without attention, but so far it has not been possible to collect all my potential on Saturday.

– Did Mick accept your invitation to visit Moscow or did he leave it unanswered?

– This is a very good question, it is necessary to clarify where this invitation is located. I sent it to him in verbal format, but did not receive confirmation or refusal. Therefore, I will definitely clarify.

– During these two stages you will be working with racing engineer Ayao Kamatsu. How difficult is it to start working with another engineer during the season? What are your general expectations from working with Kamatsu?

– The expectations are positive, because there can be no other way out of this situation. For not very pleasant reasons, we faced this situation, but Ayao is a very experienced and proven engineer, so it is a great honor for me to work with him in a close vein. But I must say that it is not easy to adapt to the new members of your inner team in the middle of the season, because there are things like communication on the radio, communication on a fast circle, on a slow circle that you build step by step with your race engineer, and then everything change. But we found ourselves in such a situation and must deal with it.

– You sometimes got pretty tough with your engineers. Will it sit in your head that Ayao is generally one of the main people in the team? Will you somehow restrain yourself harder, or are these emotions already a thing of the past anyway?

– I do not quite agree that I spoke harshly with the team. I have never used profanity against any of our team members. We must not forget that we are moving at speeds above 350 km / h and are trying to fight for positions. It is customary in Russia in Russia to say everything very straightforwardly at fast speeds – perhaps somewhere it sounds rude, but this is with respect.

– Did you manage to walk along the track? What’s with the asphalt?

– We walked along the highway, promised to change the asphalt and add a holder to it. I’m not entirely sure how they did it, the team and I are not one hundred percent sure that the goal will be fully achieved. But we will find out about this only tomorrow.

– Which of the remaining tracks of this season are you looking forward to with the greatest interest?

– With a great desire I go to unfamiliar continents, it is difficult to choose one route. I really want to see what it’s like to perform in Brazil, Mexico, America, Saudi Arabia and so on.

Subscribe to the Sport24 channel in Yandex.Dzene