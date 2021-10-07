“No wonder.” In “Spartak” reacted to the decision of the FTC RFU on Azmun

In “Spartak” reacted to the decision of the FTC RFU not to apply additional punishment in relation to the forward of “Zenith” Serdar Azmuna for direct sending-off in the match of the 10th round of the Russian Premier League against Sochi (1: 2).

“We would be surprised if a different decision was made. And so – nothing surprising, “- said the head of the press service of” Spartak “Dmitry Zelenov in an interview with the correspondent of” Championship “Maxim Pakhomov.

Earlier it became known that the RFU Control and Disciplinary Committee did not additionally punish Zenit striker Serdar Azmun for direct removal in the match of the 10th round of the Russian Premier League with Sochi (1: 2). Thus, the forward will be able to play against Spartak.

Let us remind you that Zenit striker Serdar Azmun received a direct red card in the match of the 10th round of the Russian Premier League with Sochi. The forward commits a rough foul on the opponent’s goalkeeper and is sent off. Arbiter Pavel Shadykhanov made this decision after reviewing the VAR system. Due to the disqualification, the striker will miss the RPL round 11 meeting with Arsenal Tula.