Nurmagomedov supported the Ukrainian footballer after being bullied because of the photo :: Single combats :: RBC Sport

Alexander Zinchenko was photographed at the stadium with the former UFC champion, which drew criticism from the footballer’s Instagram followers. Nurmagomedov wished Zinchenko good luck

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov supported the football player of Manchester City and the Ukrainian national team Oleksandr Zinchenko after being bullied over a joint photo. The fighter posted words of support on Instagram.

“I wish you good luck in everything, even if someone doesn’t like it,” wrote Nurmagomedov, referring to Zinchenko.

Nurmagomedov and Zinchenko met at the English Premier League (Premier League) match between Manchester United and Everton (1-1) on October 2. After that, the footballer published a joint photo with Nurmagomedov on the stadium tribune. In the comments, subscribers began to criticize the player for taking a picture with a Russian athlete.

Alexander Zinchenko has been playing for Manchester City since 2016, he moved to the English club in 2016 from the Russian Ufa. During his performance for the team, he became the champion of England three times, and also won the Cup and the Super Cup of the country.

Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year fought against Justin Gaethje, after which he announced his retirement. In total, he played 29 professional fights according to the rules of MMA, in which he did not suffer a single defeat.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have remained tense since 2014, after the entry of Crimea into Russia and the outbreak of conflict in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

At the Tokyo Olympics in August this year, the Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh was photographed with the Olympic champion Russian woman Maria Lasitskene. Because of the photo, a wave of negativity fell on the Ukrainian athlete in social networks, and the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar promised to hold a conversation with the Maguchikhs.