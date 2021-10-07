Official confirmation: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filmed kissing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

A month after the first news about the resumption of the romance of 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 48-year-old Ben Affleck, the first official confirmation of this appeared. The other day, reporters from Page Six managed to shoot a couple in love. on video during their dinner in Malibu – in the video, Ben and Jennifer kiss.

Ben joined his beloved and her loved ones to celebrate the birthday of Lopez’s sister Linda, who turned 50 years old. The family celebration was also attended by Lopez’s children from her marriage to Mark Anthony – 13-year-old Max and Emma.

Jennifer does not hide her new relationship from her family – her mother, Guadeloupe, simply adores Ben and even recently visited him on the set in Las Vegas, where he is working on a new film.

In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadeloupe loved him very much and was upset when she and Jennifer broke up. She’s thrilled to be back together



– the insider shares.

He added that at dinner, Ben and Jen looked very happy and behaved tenderly and affectionately towards each other.

They held hands under the table

– said the source.

He also said that Affleck quickly found a common language with the children of his beloved – everyone felt more than comfortable.

The kids chatted with Ben and he was in a great mood. He smiled and laughed. Then they ordered a lot of food, which they shared with each other,

– added an insider.

The actor has a lot of experience with children. Together with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he is raising three children: 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and nine-year-old Samuel. He maintains a good relationship with his ex-wife, and yesterday they reunited with their heirs at a family dinner to celebrate the end of the sixth grade with their middle daughter.

They say that Garner does not mind the relationship of her ex-husband with Lopez and hopes that their children will remain the main thing for him.

According to rumors, Lopez is now actively looking for new real estate in California in order to live as close to his lover as possible. Recall that the couple reunited 17 years after breaking up – Ben and Jennifer dated from 2002 to 2004 and were even engaged.

Blogger Ungar0 shared the first news from Spletnik.