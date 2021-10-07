“Our goal is for the Russian national team to be in the top 3 medals at the Olympic Games,” says Vice Prime Minister Chernyshenko – Athletics

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko said that the Russian national team at the Olympic Games should invariably fall into the top 3 of the unofficial medal standings.

The last time Russia got into the top 3 medal standings of the Games was at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The Russian national team then won the standings, but after the IOC’s decisions to deprive Russian athletes of medals due to anti-doping rules violations, they dropped to 2nd place – 29 awards (10 gold, 10 silver, 9 bronze).

In Rio 2016, the Russian team with 55 medals took 4th place (19-17-19). In PyeongChang 2018, the team was 13th with 17 medals (2-6-9). In Tokyo 2020, the Russian team finished 5th with 71 medals (20-28-23).

“Let me remind you that the involvement of at least 70% of citizens in regular physical education and sports is an order of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. We will strengthen training in professional sports.

Our goal is for half of the athletes participating in international tournaments in Olympic disciplines to be at least in the top 8 according to their results, and our team at the Olympic Games was invariably in the top 3 of the unofficial standings.

The victories of our athletes in the international arena are a result to which serious training leads at all ages, from children and youth to professional sports.

Correct work with athletes, starting from childhood, will allow us to improve performance at iconic competitions in Olympic sports and prepare a strong national team – a leader at the Olympic Games. And achievements in the international arena are an additional incentive to motivate Russian citizens to go in for sports.

Today, more than half of the citizens of our country have the opportunity to regularly go in for sports – there are more than 330 thousand facilities in the country. About 150 indoor facilities and about 100 open-type sites for physical education are being built in 78 regions. Almost 70 of them are scheduled to open in the near future.

More than 400 thousand specialists work in the sports field, and we will increase this figure in order to ensure the possibility of regular sports activities for at least 100 million of the country’s inhabitants, ”said Chernyshenko.