Ovechkin brought Washington their first preseason win! Scored two points and put the club in the hands of a fan

The captain is back!

Boston – Washington – 3: 4 OT (1: 0, 1: 2, 1: 1, 0: 1)

Five days before the start of the regular season, NHL’s preseason has irrevocably entered a phase when clubs need to weed out extra people to farm clubs, draw a final roster with which they will enter the first month of the championship, and release all their leaders. So Washington, which lost the first four test matches, played with the maximum combat strength in the match against Boston for the first time this fall, and the head coach of the Capitals Peter Laviolette let us see Alexander Ovechkin for the second time this preseason.

Shortly before the start of the away game in the capital of Massachusetts, the club Twitter pleased with photographs of the elegant caps hockey players arriving at the arena. And if Garnet Hathaway with a backpack and a container of food in his hands looks like an elderly schoolboy from some hypertrophied American comedy, then Ovechkin who decides questions on the phone looks as strict and minimalistic as possible. By the way, it is quite possible that at this moment Alexander was lobbying Oleg Znarka at the headquarters of Alexei Zhamnov – according to rumors, it was he who most of the players wanted the appointment of the three-time Gagarin Cup winner to the post of head coach of the national team.

And here is the captain of “Washington”, in which Evgeny Kuznetsov centered in the usual link with Wilson, in his second test match, he delighted fans on both sides of the ocean with two assists. First, the legendary eight helped the “capital” level the score in the middle of the second period – it was not possible to score from a penny himself, but Evgeny Kuznetsov, who rolled over to finish the ball, calmly put the puck into the Bruins’ goal.

And in the third dvadtsatiminutke, thanks to a simple three-move with his participation, the guests again took the lead – transfer to the left side from Carlson, and Ovechkin, seeing the restless defender of Osh under the gate, makes a clear transfer to the penny right into the American’s deployed hook. The beauty of this combination – in its simplicity.

Of course, the greatest sniper of our time on an autumn Boston evening could throw himself, but two shots on target in a total of 20 minutes of playing time did not reach the goal. However, it was not they who were much more remembered, but the blocked shot of Alexander the Great in the first period, after which his stick flew into the air, quite possibly licked the arches of the TD Garden and landed precisely in the hands of a Washington fan wearing a John Carlson sweater.

Evgeny Kuznetsov did not leave the ice without a second effective point, who in the middle of the second period sent Tom Wilson to a date with Linus Ullmark with a cool hard pass.

And what a pity once again that we with a 99% probability will not see the 92nd number of the Capitals at the Olympic Games in Beijing.