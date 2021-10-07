“I did not lose the title as a result of defeat,” the former UFC champion said in the next episode of the MMA Hour program. “I lost my title because of a decision I made and had to vacate it. Therefore, when guys say that they will be real champions if they beat Petr Yan, in reality they are not, because Petr Yan has never been a real champion. He didn’t beat the bantamweight champion to become the champion. “

Dillashaw, who returned from a two-year suspension in July this year and beat Sandhagen by split decision, is looking forward to a fight with the winner of the upcoming title confrontation as soon as he recovers from knee surgery.

“So there was no line champion in the division anyway, and now they are fighting for the interim title. I have already declared myself. I came back after a two-year absence and fought the number one contender. When I recover and return to the Octagon, this title fight will be mine. “

At the same time, Dillashaw believes that the reigning champion of the division, Aljamain Sterling, can be excluded from the title picture.

“To be honest, I’m not sure that Aljo will return. Considering what kind of surgery he underwent, it sounds crazy. No one on my team believes that he will return. I think he’ll just hold on to the belt for as long as he can. I felt that it would be so, so I was not surprised when he dropped out of the fight. At the same time, I believe that he has really serious health problems. Any neck injury in battle can end very badly for him. Perhaps I am wrong, but I do not believe that he will return “

Recall that the fight for the interim UFC bantamweight title between Peter Yan and Corey Sandhagen will take place on October 30 at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi.