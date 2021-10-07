Photojournalist, Pirate, Barber – Best Johnny Depp Roles

“Great”, 2020

The uplifting drama by Andrew Levitas is about the creation of the last high-profile reportage in the life of photographer Eugene Smith. At the end of his career, the alcoholic genius agrees to travel to the small Japanese town of Minamata to recover from the mercury poisoning of the local bay. He meets the residents and their children, risks his life and health, refuses substantial rewards – all in an attempt to get to the bottom of the truth. In order to reincarnate as Smith, Depp wore a gray beard, beret and dark-rimmed glasses. You could hardly find a better artist – in makeup and costume Johnny is incredibly similar to the LIFE journalist. And the story of his life will not leave anyone indifferent.

Pirates of the Caribbean, 2003-2011

Eccentric Jack Sparrow, sorry Captain Jack Sparrow, is considered one of the most recognizable images of JD. The actor merged so organically with this character that the line between Depp himself and the eccentric pirate turned out to be very thin. It is worth mentioning that this hero divided Johnny’s filmography into life “before” and “after”. All his subsequent works were compared by critics to Sparrow – how much the artist departed in one direction or another from the iconic image. Not a role, but the real curse of the Black Pearl.

Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007

A pale face, a curly wig with gray curls, smokey eyes and sharp razors in his hands – this is how Johnny Depp appeared before the audience in Tim Burton’s film. Moreover, this time, in addition to acting, Depp also used his musical talent. The bloody musical about the vengeful stylist was highly acclaimed by both audiences and critics. Swinney Todd brought Depp a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. And in the same year, Johnny received the MTV Award for Best Villain.

“Magic Land”, 2004

When critics write about Depp’s acting talent, very often they agree that Depp made transformations with his appearance an integral part of his method. The bottom line is that in order to merge with the desired image, he partly hides behind makeup and costume. But nevertheless, there is in his piggy bank an outstanding role, for the sake of which he did not change anything in himself – the writer-loser J. Matthew Barry, the creator of “Peter Pan”. This deep story of the friendship of the author of a children’s fairy tale with a lonely widow and her children touched the hearts of viewers around the world. Mark Foster’s picture received seven Oscar nominations, including for the lead male role. But academics (by tradition) left Johnny without a reward.

Dead Man, 1995

In Depp’s early filmography, you can find many pictures that today have the status of cult – “The Arizona Dream”, “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”, “Edward Scissorhands” and many others. Separately, I really want to note Johnny’s acting work in the film by Jim Jarmusch “Dead Man”. Black-and-white fantasy western so sunk into Depp’s soul that he even invested in the project’s budget, just to finish shooting.

What’s your favorite Johnny movie?