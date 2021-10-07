Place a bet on yourself, win a 10k hangover and upset the bookmakers. Fastest player in England

Imagine the competition: the fastest players from each club in England’s top four divisions compete to be the fastest footballer in the country. And also imagine that the winner had the best time after a terrible drinking bout the day before. In 1992, it really happened. It’s hard to imagine this after 30 years – sports scientists would be horrified, and Twitter would go crazy.

In the year the Premier League was formed, football was very different. Only the strange sponsors of the League Cup remain unchanged – the tournament bore the names of a milk company, a bookmaker, Coca-Cola, beer (twice), a bank and an energy company. In 1992, the competition was sponsored by the Rumblebows, an electrical goods distributor.

The company decided that the definition of the fastest player in the Football League was a cool promo. The marketing department of the firm even knocked out a decent prize pool, the winner received 10 thousand pounds. At that time, the amount was huge, even by the standards of the salaries of the top division players, not to mention the lower leagues.

The mini-tournament had clear rules. Each of the 92 clubs could exhibit one sprinter, the participants were divided into six groups according to the regional basis. In the 100 meter race, the top two from each group went directly to the final at Wembley, joined by the top four runners. The format did not impress everyone – some teams merged and did not delegate a participant.

The semi-final and final races took place before the League Cup decisive match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. A potential sprint between Adama Traore, Mo Salah, Jamie Vardy and other runners in English football ahead of Manchester City’s next triumph in the country’s third-largest tournament is not a bad alternative to the usual pre-match program, right?

The significance of the event and the vibrant Wembley atmosphere did not stop Swansea rookie John Williams from showing up for the race in a dire hangover. The would-be scorer of the second goal in Premier League history the day before ran 90 minutes for the Swans and even scored in a third division draw against Darlington, and then traveled 370 kilometers by club bus and train to the Hilton hotel in the suburbs of London.

Williams took teammate John Ford with him, and the sponsor covered the costs of the finalist and his companion. The guy had a birthday, and he preferred a trip to the English capital to a celebration in the Welsh countryside. “We had a bite to eat with steaks and fries, and since it was Ford’s birthday, I said, ‘Let’s celebrate with a couple of pints,’” John later recalled. It’s not hard to guess what happened next.

“The second followed the first, and the fourth followed the third. We also had a bottle of champagne, and then we turned to spirits. I was paralyzed. I think I got back to my room at about three in the morning. I vomited, and the next thing I remember is waking up in the bath. John splashed cold water in my face, and in a state of shock I wanted to nail him. Then I realized what was happening: he yelled at me: “We are late, late!” – the sprinter woke up not in the best condition for the records.

Williams quickly recovered and his Swansea partners made it to Wembley in time. The striker went to the starting line against other footballers vying for 10 pieces. One of them was Notts County player Kevin Bartlett, who showed the fastest time in qualifying – 11.4 seconds. According to the quotes, the guy was the clear favorite, but the bookmakers did not know that he was injured several weeks before the competition. Keith Curl from Manchester City was also considered one of the main contenders for the prize, but he dropped out in the semifinals – perhaps he was embarrassed by the cheers from tens of thousands of Manchester United fans in the stands.

In the final race, Williams and Bartlett were joined by Lee Jenkinson (Hull City), Michael Gilkes (Reading), Adrian Littlejohn (Sheffield United), Tony Witter (Queens Park Rangers), Efan Ekoku (Bournemouth) ) and Paul Fleming (Mansfield Town). Notts County, QPR and Sheffield were all elite back then, with four runners representing the third division and one from the fourth.

Williams started from a standing position – apparently, John was not sure that he would be able to rise from the classic sprinter position. This did not prevent him from getting around Bartlett and the others, by the middle of the distance he was a body ahead of the pack of pursuers. John Bolt, 185 centimeters in stride, took off in front of the finish line and, despite a hangover, came first. He didn’t even have to tilt his body at the end of the distance, the advantage was too great. The athlete did not beat Bartlett’s qualifying result, but in the final he ran the fastest – in 11.49 seconds.

After the victory, Williams threw up his hands to the sky. “Yes, for this it is quite possible to thank the higher powers. The guy had an incredible weekend, ”the TV commentator issued. It is unlikely that the journalist was referring to the night of the newly minted fastest football player in Great Britain in the Hilton bathroom before the race and the events of the day before.

The footballer has risen solidly: in addition to the £ 10,000 win, he received decent payouts from the bookmakers, as did some of his Swansea teammates. On his victory, bets were accepted with a coefficient of 16/1. “It had a decent amount of my money, yes,” Williams replied to a commentator’s remark about the hundreds of pounds in betting from South Wales.

The Rumblebows were in no hurry to reward the hero. For 24 years on the market, the company never recorded a profit and by that time, on average, was losing 12 million pounds a year. Soon the firm went bankrupt, but John still got paid – and he was damn happy: “I couldn’t believe it. I immediately made a deposit for the house and bought a brand new Peugeot. ” It is unlikely that modern Premier League stars would agree to such a thing for 10 thousand, but you can at least dream about the outcome of a possible race.

