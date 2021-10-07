Polkadot Web3 Talisman Wallet Closes $ 2.35 Million Seed Funding Round | Blockchain24

Talisman, Polkadot’s Web3 wallet platform, has raised $ 2.35 million from early backers including Hypersphere Ventures, Koji Capital and Advanced Blockchain AG, as well as several anonymous Flex Dapps investors.

With the close of the funding round, Talisman wants to launch the wallet expansion by November 22, according to an announcement released on Wednesday. Billed as a DotSama wallet – a combination of Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM), Talisman reportedly aims to provide cross-compatibility across the entire Polkadot and Kusama paraverse. Commenting on the decision to support the project, Jack Platts, Partner at Hypersphere Ventures, said: “Talisman aims to become an aravers gateway for regular crypto users.”

Talisman is reportedly building the first DotSama asset dashboard with features such as betting on KSM and other parachain assets, Karura integration for decentralized exchange of exchanges, and Polkadot Crowdloan support. Other major features on Talisman’s planned roadmap include NFT support, Shiden Dapp betting, and third-party fiat ramps. The announcement also says that by securing seed funding, the team is looking to expand with more important features to help users interact with the DotSama paraverse ecosystem.

Talisman’s launch is approaching as the DotSama ecosystem begins to take shape with parachain auctions on Kusama. As previously reported, the first round of auctions was completed back in June, while the second round is currently ongoing. The Kusama DeFi Altair platform was the ninth overall winner of the auction and fourth in the second round on Wednesday. Another slot auction will take place over the next seven days, prior to the timeout that precedes the third round of the process.