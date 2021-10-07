PSG does not bring enough money to have a squad of almost 600 million euros. Clubs-states destabilize football “, reports the Head of La Liga – Football

La Liga President Javier Tebas criticized PSG for their handling of finances.

“Am I criticizing PSG for stealing Neymar and Messi? To think so is to deceive yourself. I criticize PSG for not bringing in so much money to have such a squad. This distorts competition in the European football economy. This is not in line with real sponsorship contracts.

How can PSG explain to us that they have a squad worth almost 600 million euros? If they win Ligue 1, they will receive no more than 45 million euros.

It’s impossible. I invited the president of PSG and the president of the French Professional Football League to show what numbers we have and where there are violations. They didn’t answer me. They are ready to criticize me. I can use numbers to prove a financial fair play scam that hasn’t changed so far.

Before Messi, PSG received 40% more money from sponsors than Manchester United. These contracts have a market value.

Whether Lionel Messi and Neymar will remain at PSG, I do not care. It’s just that all of this is very harmful to European football. I’m not the only one who talks about this. PSG escaped sanctions due to one procedural error, not the merits.

Can PSG meet financial fair play requirements? The one we see now is not. Do I envy Qatar not investing in Spain? I say the same for Almeria, which belongs to Saudi Arabia. State clubs that invest without limits destabilize football, ”Tebas said.