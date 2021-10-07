Qatar spent $ 200 billion on preparations for the 2022 World Cup

Qatar became the first Arab country to receive the right to host the World Cup. The tournament will be held in Asia for the second time in history and for the first time since 2002, when Japan and South Korea hosted the world championship. For the first time, the World Cup will take place not in summer – due to the high air temperature in Qatar, the competitions will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022. The Games will be organized in five cities.