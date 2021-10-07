Qatar spent $ 200 billion on preparations for the 2022 World Cup

The preliminary expenses of Qatar for the preparation for the 2022 World Cup amount to about $ 200 billion, TASS reports with reference to the Ambassador of Qatar to Russia Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jasim Al Thani.
“This amount includes expenses for the construction of stadiums, metro, airports, a new city, a port. We hope that we will be able to organize a world championship that the whole world will be delighted with. We want Qatar to always be an advanced state, a kind of locomotive, to set an example in everything, ”the ambassador said.
The diplomat noted that representatives of his state interact with the Russian authorities: “We watched how Russia organized the World Cup in 2018, it was wonderful, brilliant, so we are striving to share experience with Russia.” At the end of June, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to help with the preparation and holding of the tournament in Qatar. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Presidential Aide Igor Levitin were appointed responsible.
According to RBC, the total budget for the 2018 World Cup was $ 14 billion, which is currently a record. Brazil spent $ 11.5 billion on the 2014 World Cup.
Fatma Al-Naimi, the executive director of communications of the supreme committee for the holding and legacy of the World Cup in Qatar, clarified that the budget for the construction of stadiums, training grounds, team bases, creation of services for fans and other things is about $ 6.5 billion. part of the program “Qatar’s National Vision 2030”, and the budget of $ 200 billion covers the cost of facilities related not only to the World Cup.
“Most of the major infrastructure projects that will be used by teams and fans in 2022, such as new roads, metro and airport, as well as hotels and tourist facilities, were planned even before we got the right to host the tournament. These projects would have been implemented in any case, but the World Cup has certainly accelerated all the processes, ”Al-Naimi said.
By the beginning of the tournament, it is planned to largely complete the construction of the new city of Lusail. The eponymous stadium with 80,000 spectators will host the World Cup final. At the moment, six arenas out of eight are ready for the World Cup, the remaining stadiums are planned to be commissioned by the end of this year.
Qatar became the first Arab country to receive the right to host the World Cup. The tournament will be held in Asia for the second time in history and for the first time since 2002, when Japan and South Korea hosted the world championship. For the first time, the World Cup will take place not in summer – due to the high air temperature in Qatar, the competitions will be held from November 21 to December 18, 2022. The Games will be organized in five cities.