Qatar told how much it cost to prepare the country for the World Cup 2022

The Ambassador of Qatar to the Russian Federation Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jasim Al Thani called the amount that the state spent on preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

According to the official, the tournament has already cost Qatar $ 200 billion…

– At the moment, our state has spent about $ 200 billion on the organization of the tournament. This amount includes the costs of building stadiums, metro, airports, new city, port. We hope that we will be able to organize a world championship that the whole world will be delighted with. We want Qatar to always be an advanced state, a kind of locomotive, to set an example in everything. We have a very broad interaction with Russia in this direction. We watched how Russia organized the 2018 World Cup, it was wonderful, brilliant, so we are committed to sharing experience with Russia, – said Al Thani.

– The World Cup is part of the Qatar 2030 National Vision, a broader government strategy that promotes intensive urban and national infrastructure development, industrial development in Qatar, and education and health systems. The $ 200 billion figure often associated with the World Cup is actually part of this ambitious strategy for Qatar’s national development and modernization. Most of the major infrastructure projects that will be used by teams and fans in 2022, such as new roads, metro and airport, as well as hotels and tourist facilities, were planned before we were eligible to host the tournament. These projects would have been implemented in any case, but the World Cup has certainly accelerated all processes so that the country is ready to receive the 1.5 million fans we are waiting for in Qatar in 2022. We are confident that everyone who visits Qatar in 2022 will be delighted with what they see. The new infrastructure and services will provide a fantastic experience for teams and fans, as well as a fundamental legacy for Qatar after 2022, added Fatma Al-Naimi, Chief Communications Officer of the Supreme Hosting and Legacy Committee of the World Cup.

The World Cup in Qatar will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 at eight stadiums, six of which have already been completed and are ready for operation.