Red Bull and Honda will continue cooperation

The partnership between Red Bull and Honda in Formula 1 will end at the end of the year, but the parties have agreed to continue their cooperation in the motorsport field.

The new agreement implies joint work in various areas, in particular, it deals with the transfer of intellectual property for Honda power plants to the newly created company Red Bull Powertrains, the training of young pilots, the coordination of actions in various racing disciplines, etc.

In Formula 1, Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT) will gain the rights to use Honda’s powertrain intellectual property in 2022, and Japanese minders will continue to provide technical support to the team both during engine production and on the racetrack. And from 2023, RBPT will completely independently produce and service power plants intended for the Red Bull Racing and AlphaAtauri teams.

In addition, Honda Racing Development UK specialists will move to RBPT.

Koji Watanabe, Honda Brand and Communications Director: “I am delighted that we have reached an agreement with Red Bull on all the details of the transfer of intellectual property to the powertrain so that Honda can continue to do its part in motorsport. We are working to strengthen the structure of our division so that Honda’s involvement in various motorsport activities continues to delight fans. ”

Christian Horner, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Red Bull Racing: “The relationship between Red Bull and Honda is developing very well, and although our relationship in Formula 1 is changing, neither side wants this story to end.

We are delighted that in 2022 our Red Bull Powertrains project will receive active support from Honda, both technical and production, and this will ensure a smooth transition of Red Bull to the status of chassis and powertrain manufacturer.

No less interesting news is related to the fact that our cooperation with Honda will continue in various areas of motorsport, from pilot training to participation in other racing series. Honda’s Formula 1 program is nearing completion, but together we are embarking on an exciting new journey. “