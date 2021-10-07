Red Leonardo Bonucci is not the main thing. In the League of Nations match, Spain opened up Italy earlier

“At Euro 2020, the hardest part was playing with Spain. The strongest side of Luis Enrique’s team is the low attack. The level of our positional attacks is worse, “admitted Roberto Mancini before the semifinals of the League of Nations. A remake of the main game of the European Championship is the best thing that could happen to national football in October. The southern teams combined tactics with emotions and warmed the cold Milan with the game.

At first glance, the main event of the match was the removal of Leonardo Bonucci. But Spain felt the weakness in someone else’s tactics even with equal compositions. Enrique’s team won thanks to two components: pressure and attacks from the left flank.

The pressure of the Spaniards was built according to the 4-3-3 scheme. Midfielders and forwards covered the Italians personally. The tutelage from the Euro bronze medalists was so tight that Gianluigi Donnarumma spent 20 seconds looking for players to pass. The guests’ pressure was not unstuck even from the movements of the opponents.

Personal bindings in the defense and pressing of Spain Photo: Other Agency

As part of the episode, Barella dropped for the ball, but Koke ran after him in a disciplined manner. The Italians sent the ball to the flank, where Chiesa did not pass Alonso on the reception and lost the ball Photo: Other Agency

The intensity of the Spaniards did not drop until the final whistle. The team in red, on average, hampered every fifth pass of their opponents. Most of the guests’ pressing actions were on the left flank, which correlates with Enrique’s basic setup: to occupy such positions in the attack, from which it will be convenient to start pressure.

Before the break, Spain attacked mainly with the left edge. The flank area was ironed by Marcos Alonso. The Chelsea player climbed to the other side, from where he issued 66 of 86 actions in the match, and lured Giovanni di Lorenzo. A space arose between the Kraik and Leonardo Bonucci, into which Mikel Oyarzabal and his partners rushed in.

Typical Spanish attack on the left flank: Alonso pulled Di Lorenzo, Chiesa, Barella and Giorginio did not figure out who to insure the half-flank, the space was used by Sarabia. As part of the episode, Pablo will be hit by Oyarsabal Photo: Other Agency

Both goals from the Spaniards came from the left flank. Ferran Torres’ second goal can be attributed to Italy’s confusion after sending off, but the first is the pure fruit of Enrique’s tactical victory: Alonso pulled Di Lorenzo, Oyarzabal ran into the open area and hung under the decisive blow.

To summarize, Spain defeated Italy not only thanks to the determination of Sergei Karasev. Enrique’s team determined that the opponent was lost under pressure and did not control the left half-wing. Successful revenge for Euro 2020 was ensured by tactics.

Red Bonucci is also an important factor. Due to the removal of the defender, Mancini was forced to remove the striker in favor of Giorgio Chiellini and loaded Federico Chiesa with defensive work: the Juventus winger moved to the position of the right-back.

After the break, Chiesa took up the position of right-back. Photo: Other Agency

In full force Italy would have retained more leverage on the game, and Mancini would have had an extra replacement. From the 20th to the 45th minute, the hosts gave out a powerful segment, within which they shot rivals five times and took the ball three times in another’s half. Perhaps, with Bonucci in the squad, a confident 25 minutes would have spread to the second half.

But explaining the defeat of Italy only through removal is incorrect. Enrique’s solutions worked even before the red Bonucci. Spain deservedly overcame the offender and reached the final of the League of Nations.

Italy – Spain – 1: 2

