REN TV will show all parts of the film “Mission Impossible” on September 26 | News | News

REN TV channel this Sunday, September 26, will show a series of six action films “Mission Impossible”.

The film has been released since 1996 and is based on the TV series of the same name. In the center of the plot is the story of the hero Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise throughout the series. CIA agent Ethan Hunt is faced with a variety of difficult and dangerous situations.

In the first episode “Mission Impossible” (1996), the special agent finds himself in the position of a suspect of treason, a “mole” that killed several members of his team, including team leader Jim Phelps. Only Hunt’s colleague, Phelps’s wife, Agent Claire, survived. To clear himself of the charges of treason, Hunt will have to find a real “mole”.

In the second episode “Mission Impossible 2” (2000), the hero Hunt has to face a global catastrophe. An agent is a born specialist in resolving the most insoluble situations. But now Ethan has a new, strict boss, a new charming girl, a new opponent and a new task that a mere mortal simply cannot handle. But Tom Cruise can handle everything, he copes with terrorists and saves the planet from a deadly virus.

In the third film (2006), super agent Ethan Hunt decides to leave his operational job and start training cadets. He marries Julia. But the CIA leadership asks him to take part in the latest operation: the rescue of his former student Lindsay Ferris from the clutches of arms dealer Owen Davian. But Ethan could not even imagine that this assignment would be followed by a whole series of deadly missions in the Vatican, New York and Shanghai.

The fourth Mission Impossible: Phantom Protocol (2011) tells the story of a special agent’s hunt for the elusive terrorist Cobalt in Moscow. He blows up the Kremlin’s Spasskaya Tower, killing hundreds of innocent civilians. In turn, accusations of the terrorist attack fall on Hunt and his colleagues. The US government announces the elimination of their special forces, depriving agents of government support. The protagonist Ethan is forced not only to clear his good name, but also to prevent a global nuclear apocalypse.

In the fifth film, Mission Impossible: The Outcast Tribe (2015), a detachment of special agents is disbanded. Ethan Hunt and his team are on their own. The illegal agents face the Syndicate. This global terrorist group consists of dozens and hundreds of professionals of a wide variety of backgrounds, many of whom were previously members of the special services. The syndicate plans to carry out political coups in the leading states of the planet, establishing its own world order. The special agent’s team embarks on a new, most impossible mission in their life.

The final film with Ethan Hunt, Mission Impossible: Consequences, confronts the hero with a fatal mistake while rescuing his colleagues. The world is now on the verge of a nuclear catastrophe, the initiators of which call themselves apostles. On the side of the criminals are the elite of the scientific world and countless militants around the world.

