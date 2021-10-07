Repeat for a beat: can bitcoin show new historical records | Articles

The bitcoin rate rose sharply this week and peaked since May 2021. The price of the coin at the moment exceeded $ 55.3 thousand, by the evening of October 7, it dropped to $ 54.5 thousand … Together with bitcoin, other digital currencies have risen in price. The main reasons for the growth of the main digital coin are the influx of long-term investments, a positive news background from regulators and financial market participants, as well as the upcoming update of the digital currency network, experts say. They expect it to rise in price this year above all-time highs and possibly up to $ 100,000. The growth of quotations is also predicted for altcoins, experts have identified Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, ADA and Uniswap … And the recently popular Shiba Inu is able to repeat the path of Dogecoin.

Bullish sentiment

The bitcoin rate has grown by 26% since the beginning of the month and on October 6 at the moment it reached $ 55.3 thousand.Then, during the day, its price increased by $ 5 thousand, on Thursday evening the coin cost $ 54.5 thousand … Other altcoins have risen sharply over the week. So, out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by capitalization, the value of Dogecoin increased by 24%, Ethereum – by 19%, Polkadot – by 18%, Binance coin – by 17%, Ripple – by 15%, and Solana – by 13%. In addition, the recently popular Shiba Inu, included in the top 15 digital currencies and tweeted by the head of Tesla Elon Musk, has risen in price by 340% over the same period.

Photo: REUTERS / Florence Lo

The main reason for the growth of cryptocurrency rates is the influx of long-term capital into the market , the leading strategist of the investment company Exante Janis Kivkulis is sure. In his opinion, The fall in the price of the coin in September was of a speculative nature, bitcoin was sold by those who saw it as a risky asset. The current increase in quotations is associated with the activity of long-term investors , which consider the main digital currency as a means of accumulating capital, which is especially important due to the continued growth of the dollar supply and the unstable situation in the stock market.

Traders noticed the trading activity of large players, which influenced the rise in cryptocurrency prices , says Sergey Perekhod, an analyst at FG Finam. So, On October 6, bitcoins worth $ 1.6 billion were bought, and two weeks ago, wallets with a balance of 100 to 10 thousand coins of the main digital currency added about 70 thousand bitcoins, which was the largest accumulation since July 2019. … This is due to the imminent possible approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the launch of ETN – IOUs for cryptocurrency, the expert said.

In addition to the general bullish sentiment after the September depreciation, the growth of bitcoin quotes is supported by a positive news background from regulators and institutional players, Yanis Kivkulis agrees. So, The heads of the Fed and the SEC said they had no plans to ban cryptocurrency, the Soros Foundation confirmed that it had bitcoins on its balance sheet, and Bank of America strategists supported cryptocurrency as a new asset class … New crypto services from banks and financial organizations are also actively appearing: for example, the first large crypto fund for qualified investors was registered in Switzerland, and US Bancorp announced the launch of a cryptocurrency storage service for institutions, the expert said.

Photo: REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

The growth of the bitcoin rate is also affected by the upcoming update of its network. , said the head of the data analysis department of the crypto broker CEX.IO Broker Yuri Mazur. In his opinion, the traditional pre-New Year increase will also contribute to the further rise in price of the coin. However, early withdrawal of stimulus to the US economy could create a strong bearish sentiment.

What growth will become

Long-term investors have amassed a record 13.26 million bitcoins, with 18.83 million out of the 21 million stipulated coins already issued. This shortens the available supply and in the context of the expected expansion of the possibilities of using digital assets, the value of the coin is growing, says Aaron Chomsky, head of the investment department of the ICB Fund. Therefore, by the end of the year, the cost of bitcoin can reach $ 100 thousand.

In the coming weeks, the key resistance levels will be prices of $ 60K and $ 65K. , added the analyst of FG “Finam” Sergey Perekhod. The next more important psychological milestone is the repetition of the spring historical highs, when Bitcoin reached $ 64 thousand, Ethereum – $ 4.3 thousand, and the market capitalization was $ 2.5 trillion. Now the rate of growth of the main coin rate is so high that new historical records may appear this month, says Janis Kivkulis.

Photo: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic

The creator of the cryptobank Chatex Vladislav Bulochnikov gave a more positive outlook. In his opinion, the first cryptocurrency is able to reach $ 100 thousand by the end of the year … Altcoin rates will also grow, for example, due to the expansion of such infrastructure projects as Cardano, Solana, Tron, etc. They provide more opportunities than Ethereum, therefore their capitalization and market share are actively increasing. At the same time, Shiba Inu can repeat the success of Dogecoin, but only if it is promoted by a serious influencer, the expert said.

In addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum will also have an impact on the growth of quotations of other cryptocurrencies, such as Cardano, Solana and Polkadot, said Aaron Chomsky. Some investors expect these coins to be at least as high as Ethereum.

At the same time, this year altcoins have shown their independence from the rate of the main cryptocurrency, said Yuri Mazur from CEX.IO Broker. In 2021, he predicts an increase in ADA quotes, the price of a digital asset coin will increase due to the addition of the ability to work with smart contracts to its network. Due to technical factors, the expert expects the price of Polkadot and Uniswap to rise, and the value of Dogecoin, in his opinion, can increase if its ecosystem develops.