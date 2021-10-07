Reshetova responded to reports of an affair with Rihanna’s ex

The ex-wife of Russian rapper Timati excited fans when they found out the identity of her new possible chosen one. Until now, no one has succeeded in revealing the identity of a man.

And now, data appeared, according to which the Arab billionaire Hassan Jamil became the chosen one of the model. Last year, he parted ways with singer Rihanna herself.

It was alleged that the couple were seen vacationing together in Monaco. The possible transition of the model to Islam can also speak of this in part. As it turned out, the brunette began to frequently appear in the hijab and even congratulate the fans on Muslim holidays.

However, Reshetova disowns such conjectures. According to her, she independently chose the faith, and there is no romance with Jamil. “Publics, you will drive me crazy soon,” she said in response to subscribers’ questions about Hassan.

Jameel is the heir to one of the richest families in the Arab world. Her fortune is estimated at $ 2.2 billion, according to StarHit.

Earlier, Reshetova admitted that she began to study the Muslim religion a couple of years ago. Although the final decision to convert to Islam was difficult, the model added that she completely gave up alcohol. In addition, Anastasia took up the study of the Koran in earnest.