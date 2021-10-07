Revuto, Raising $ 10M in May, Launches Wallet for Cardano Users | Blockchain24

Cardano-based Universal Payment Protocol Revuto has announced the launch of a free non-custodial wallet for Cardano users. The wallet is available in the Revuto app for iOS / Android. Revuto will charge 1.44 ADA fees required for UTXO transactions for REVU token holders. Four months earlier, the REVU token sale raised $ 10 million.

In May, the sale of Revuto (REVU) tokens was successfully completed on the Cardano blockchain (ADA) with an eight-digit amount collected in minutes. Revuto (REVU), a multipurpose decentralized financial protocol, shares the results of its token sale. This is the first time a crypto project has raised funds on the Cardano blockchain (ADA).

According to the official announcements of the results of the token sale, its public stage then ended in less than 90 minutes. REVU tokens were sold to early bird tier 1 investors in 30 minutes, and to all tier 2 investors in 18 minutes.

In addition, it took Revuto (REVU) 42 minutes to raise funds from retail supporters during the Community Sale phase.

During the hottest stages of this ICO, the Cardano Mempool (ADA) was overwhelmed with transactions from ADA holders interested in selling REVU tokens.

Even earlier, before the public sale of tokens, the Revuto project (REVU) raised $ 1.7 million from top-tier venture capitalists led by Black Dragon.