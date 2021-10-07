Rihanna in a transparent mini dress presents body oil

Rihanna is shining and ready to fly! She showed how her Fenty Skin body oil made her arms and legs shine as she donned a sexy mini dress.

Rihanna is still the top model of her own cosmetics brand when it comes to her various beauty and fashion trends. This time, she turned her attention to her ‘Fenty Skin’ body oil, showcasing how incredible it is to make your skin glow with a new post on her Instagram page on Tuesday May 11th. The 33-year-old woman shared three photos in a sexy white crocheted mini dress. The racing back style fully emphasized her incredible curves, and the very short hem allowed Rihanna to flaunt her glowing legs as much as possible.

The singer, performer of the hit “Work” could be seen on the street, sitting in a black chair with her legs crossed at her knees. In the first photo, she lifted her left thigh and looked at her left thigh as if she wanted to make sure there was no body oil left on the leather seat. She ended up doing the same in the third photo, but instead examined her right side. In doing so, she gave fans a rather sultry look.

Rihanna matched her simple yet sexy dress perfectly. She was wearing transparent heels Bottega veneta Stretch Toe for $ 930. Lingerie brand founder Savage X Fenty has added a range of different bracelets to her left wrist, including a wider gold one and a thinner one with a turquoise stripe. They were widely featured when Rihanna wrapped her arms around her slender waist for one pose. The beauty’s hair was braided into short braids to accentuate the form-fitting dress and glowing skin.

RiRi wrote under the headline:

“Touch this BATTA baby. one thing about #BUTTADROP, he will give what he gave !!! Apply a moisturizing, glossy whipped body butter from @fentyskin to skin for a long-lasting, non-sticky glow. ”

She added, “Available now at @sephora @bootsuk @harveynichols + fentyskin.com.” Even though Rihanna’s skin was glowing in the photos, her body oil should sell out quickly.

Fan reactions on social media

Usually, when Rihanna posts about her various products on her personal Instagram page, she meets fans in the comments with questions about when she’s finally going to release her next album since her eighth studio album came out. “Anti “ January 28, 2016. But this time, her army of fans focused on how incredible their queen looked. User @ninistyle reacted: “That glowing skin! Yasss “while @razvii admitted:

“Okay, now I have to try too.”

Fan @kanelk_k said, “I need 10 boxes,” and @rosellarcelodin said of the photos, “It’s incredible.” RiRi really outdone herself when it came to what her fans learned about how deliciously her whipped body butter makes skin glow.