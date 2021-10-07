Rihanna in a voluminous plaid dress with rapper A $ AP Rocky

Rihanna and her lover first appeared together in public, it happened in New York, during the 2021 Met Gala Costume Institute ball.

American fashion was chosen as the theme of the annual event. Singer Rihanna, famous not only for her work, but also for her fabulous billion dollar fortune, came not alone, but paired with rapper A $ AP Rocky. Rumors about a celebrity relationship appeared a few months ago, but the joint release took place only now.

To appear in public, the star couple chose an original image, appearing in clothes resembling blankets: Rihanna appeared in a voluminous long black dress, and her companion in a black tuxedo, wrapped in a colorful patchwork plaid, he later threw it off.

“We are part of one tissue, part of one patch”, – said Rihanna’s companion.

The harmonious images of the lovers delighted the fans, who do not lose hope that their beloved singer will pay more attention to her songwriting. In recent years, the extravagant 33-year-old beauty from Barbados has ceased to perform actively, having successfully switched to the development of her own beauty business: she is engaged in the production of cosmetics and launched the production of underwear.

