Rihanna posing topless promoting her lingerie brand

Для расслабленного образа у бассейна певица выбрала шорты Fenty .

The 32-year-old singer on Instagram has posted a new picture of herself in only one of the lavender boxer shorts from the line Savage X Fenty… The performer decided to supplement the image with an amethyst decoration. Apparently this way Rihanna undertook to promote its only remaining fashion line after the closure of the main brand Fenty.

Rihanna signed the snapshot with the words from her own 2018 song “Naked”By marking the brand in the tags @savagexfenty. Indeed, if a girl is dressed in this way, then the fun literally awaits her around the corner.

The picture was liked by many celebrities, who immediately commented on how amazing the singer looks in just her underwear.

Issa Rae jokingly asked if boxers come with such a body?

Stand-up comedian Carly Aquilino also could not refrain from delight, and added a comic signature emoji faces with hearts instead of eyes.

Favorite Celebrity Photographer Miles Diggs noted that he had to lift his jaw off the floor – he was so impressed by what he saw, and fashion designer Hayden Williams added that this is exactly what the bad looks like girl in full combat readiness.

Hit performerDiamonds»Is currently promoting its line care cosmetics created in collaboration with the rapper A $ AP Rocky… PEOPLE spoke about this back in November, confirming that Rihanna plans to explode the world of beauty together with his stage colleague in life.

An anonymous source told PEOPLE in December that blowing is inseparable and Rihanna incredibly happy to meet the rapper she toured with in 2013.

For the new year Rihanna She posted a few poolside shots in which she posed in a metallic bikini top and a matching skirt and square heels that are the creation of A $ AP.

Gladiator sandals with crystal inserts were designed Amina Muaddi in collaboration with the performer, or rather with his creative agency AWGE.