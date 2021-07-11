Rihanna shoots a new video

See the vivid images of the singer

It seems, romance with A $ AP Rocky inspired Rihanna, who has not released new tracks for 6 years: she returns to musical creativity. The paparazzi spotted the singer on the set of a video in the Bronx area of ​​New York. Riri swapped three bold ensembles, including a knit top, which she paired with denim shorts and an animal print fur coat; a corset worn with loose-fitting trousers and a sheepskin coat on the floor, as well as a checkered bikini.













On the set, Rihanna was accompanied by A $ AP’s boyfriend Rocky. Therefore, it is possible that the musicians recorded a duet.

Tired of the heat? Refresh your look with lime-toned pieces like Rihanna Read

We will remind, back in May there were rumors that Rihanna is preparing the long-awaited ninth album and plans to shoot videos in July in Los Angeles. A $ AP Rocky, in turn, admitted in an interview that his beloved greatly influenced his music, calling his new album All Smiles a tale of love from the ghetto.