







Rihanna's boyfriend spoke publicly about an affair with her for the first time





Rapper ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Myers, is dating Rihanna for over a year now. However, until now, neither he nor the singer have commented on their relationship in any way. But in his recent interview with GQ, Rakim suddenly decided to break the silence by talking about his feelings for his beloved. Myers admitted:

“I know for sure that she is my One. Love of my life. My lady”

We will remind, the relationship of Rihanna and Rakim began in January last year. Then their romance became known after the paparazzi filmed them at a concert in Brooklyn. And since then, the couple has been inseparable for almost the whole year. They quarantined together due to the coronavirus pandemic. And in December 2020, they made a romantic trip to Rihanna’s homeland – Barbados, where she introduced him to her parents. They later continued their vacation in the Caribbean. The couple also met Christmas together – in the singer’s house. And although the lovers have been dating for only more than a year, they have quite serious plans. In any case, in his interview, Myers directly hinted that he wants a child from Rihanna. He declared:

“I think I will make an incredible, extraordinary father. I really want to have an extraordinary child! “

