Ripple and Katapa National Bank to Launch Payment Platform

Ripple Labs expands the number of its partners to strengthen its position in the crypto industry. Recently, the company started to cooperate with one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East.

In particular, Katapa National Bank (QNB) has confirmed that it will work with Ripple Labs as part of the Transfers Initiative. Both companies are studying new strategies for optimizing international payments and are developing a new platform based on Ripple technology.

Under the terms of the transaction, QNB will test RippleNet together with its Turkish branch QNB Finansbank. After this, the deployment of the platform for practical instant transfers and payments for all QNB customers around the world will begin. In addition, the Ripple technology will be integrated into several frames of money transfers.

The head of the group of retail banking services QNB Xeba Al Tamini confirmed that the bank would like to offer its clients the best innovations, ethical solutions and solutions

Last month, Ripple announced that it will help the Kopolevskoy currency administration of Bhutan in the development of the central bank digital currency (CBDC). The central bank of the country will use the Ripple private peer to release and manage its digital ngultrum.

The company from San Francisco announced that CBDC will help increase the availability of financial services for 800,000 Bhutanese citizens:

“The CBDC Confidentiality is designed for the processing of payments in the volume of transactions, which is necessary for the successful retail CBDC”. “This provides such a central bank, like RMA, safety, control and flexibility, which are necessary for the deployment of CBDC without prejudice for a financial performance or cost.”

Subscribe to BitNovosti on Telegram

Share your opinion on this news in the comments below.

A source

Share link:

Related