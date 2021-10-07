RPL’s new TV rights contract quadrupled – cost, club income

The last team in the league will earn more in the future than the champion is currently earning.

The battle for the RPL TV rights is over – Russian football will remain on Match TV. The clubs made a decision without holding a tender, which had been talked about throughout September: at first, the leaders agreed that they still needed to hear the proposals of everyone, and then they sharply changed their minds. General Director of CSKA Roman Babaev explained it prosaically: “We decided not to chase after the crane – we chose a good tit.”





Russian football was left on Match TV without a competition. How the RPL changed shoes

There are no guarantees that the proposals of Match TV’s competitors in the fight for rights would be worse, but the clubs in this situation can also be understood – there has never been such money in Russian football. The federal channel offered a solid contract: as RBC-Sport reported, in the seasons 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 the league will receive 6.6 billion rubles each, in the seasons 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 – 7.7 billion rubles each … For comparison: “League TV” in 2012-2015. paid the league about 1 billion rubles, Match TV – 1.5 billion in 2015-2018. and 1.7 billion on the last contract. So the current contract can be called historic.

Growth of almost four times would hardly have been possible without the competition that arose in the football TV market: the emergence of media giants who were ready to fight for the opportunity to broadcast the matches of the Russian Premier League on their platforms served as a powerful impetus for an increase in rates. It is not clear why we came to this healthy situation only in 2021, but the main thing that we managed to do was that only an honest tender was not enough for a perfect completion.

Let’s talk about the numbers.

Now there is a new system of distribution of rights (it was introduced from this season): 60% – fixed for everyone; 40% – depends on the place in the table. Previously, it was the other way around, but in April this year, the league decided to make changes so that smaller clubs could earn more.

The fix will grow from 63.7 million rubles to 247.5 million in the seasons 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 and 288.75 million in the seasons 2024/2025 and 2025/2026: by 388.24% and 452.92%, respectively …

Now the leader of the championship will receive not 80 million rubles, but 310.59 million a year in the first two seasons of the contract and 362.35 million in the last two. When the new agreement comes into force, the total team-champion will earn 414.34 million more in one year than it is now. And if we count the amount of money earned over a four-year period, then the difference is even more noticeable: 2,418.38 million against the current 575 million.

Things are even steeper for the teams from the bottom of the table: instead of the current 68.7 million, the last place will earn 266.91 million rubles first, then – 311.40 million. Even the champion does not receive this much now.

The average income of RPL clubs will grow from 106.25 million rubles to 412.5 million in the first two years and to 481.25 million in the remaining two.

In the overall structure of income, the share from the sale of TV rights will finally grow strongly – this will be especially noticeable for regional clubs, which mainly live on subsidies from the state budget. For example, “Ufa” receives from the republic 1 billion rubles, and from the rights will receive 300-400 million.





Spartak spent the most on agents in three years. We study the finances of RPL clubs

Finally, one more good news – we are now worth more than Israel and Romania. The new contract takes us to the ninth place in the top in terms of the cost of TV rights among the European leagues (we were 18th).

TV rights have long been a painful point of Russian football: while in Europe, this item of income accounted for up to 40% of the total amount of earned money, while in our country it was only plus or minus 4%. To understand the scale of the growth of the European television market, you can look at the annual reports of Deloitte: the top 20 European clubs in the 2013/2014 season earned € 2.4 billion from the sale of rights, and five years later – already € 4.1 billion. in England, Spain and France, they say that today the cost of television rights is overstated – so much that it may soon turn into a bubble that will burst.

In our case, it is also likely that in four years there will be no one who will give much more than the current 28.6 billion rubles: in order to increase the price in the future, not only competition in the market is needed, but also an increase in the attractiveness of the championship, for which this money is given … Now the contract has been drastically “swelled” from 1.7 billion rubles per season to 6.6 billion – it’s great that the league was finally appreciated, now the main thing is that after four years nothing bursts.