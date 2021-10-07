Russia beat the Czech Republic in American football by tossing a coin. Those freaked out and remembered the explosion at the military base – Sport – News of St. Petersburg

photo by Kirill Kukhmar / TASS Share this Share this

What happened The Russian national football team was supposed to play with the Czech Republic in the second stage of the European Championship qualification on October 2. It was a very important meeting. Both teams are fighting to maintain their place in the strongest division of the European Championship. Switzerland and the Netherlands also play in the same group with the national teams of Russia and the Czech Republic. Teams compete for places from 9th to 12th, the last two teams will leave Group A. However, Russia and the Czech Republic could not play, because our team did not receive a visa. Since the match had already been postponed twice (first because of the pandemic, then – so that the Russians just had time to get a visa), the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) decided to determine the winner by lot. The organizers literally tossed a coin. Luck smiled at the Russian national team. And then the Czechs lost their nerves.

Why were the Czechs unable to obtain a visa? The Russian side sent the documents for obtaining a visa on 17 August. But it was not possible to obtain visas even during this time. The regulations of the International Federation clearly state that the host country must provide visa support to the visiting team. In this case, the Czech Federation of American Football. But then there was a snag: the person responsible for this question in the Czech federation went on vacation. “We are absolutely demotivated by the actions of the IFAF. The deadline was disrupted due to the fact that the contact person of the Czech federation was on vacation, refused to take action to organize the match and did not delegate his responsibilities to others, ”said Artemy Rogovoy, President of the Russian American Football Federation (FAFR). True, the Czechs have a completely different view of the problem. What does the explosion at the military base have to do with it? Vice-President of the Czech American Football Association Michal Rosival believes that the restrictions on the work of the country’s embassy in Russia are to blame. He did not give public comments, but in private correspondence he said what he thought. American football referee and Viasat TV commentator Dmitry Khaitovsky published a fragment of his letter to the Russian Federation:

“We are definitely not obliged to give you visas. We did our best to help you. But we are not responsible for visas for Russian citizens, we are not responsible for the terrorist attacks on Czech soil committed by Russian intelligence servicemen, and we are not responsible for all the steps that Russia took against the Czech embassy in Moscow. However, if Russia wants to talk about “fair play”, then I do not mind at all. I just hope you know that you (the Russians) cannot fly the Russian flag in international competitions. Just because of your concept of “fair play”. These are facts. “ Apparently, “terrorist attacks on Czech soil by Russian intelligence servicemen” refer to the explosions at the ammunition depot in 2014 in the village of Vrbetice. According to the Czech authorities, agents of the Russian special services were involved in this. In particular, Ruslana Boshirova and Alexander Petrova are considered to be involved. They were put on the wanted list. Bellingcat investigators have uncovered possible details of an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica, Czech Republic.

The Russian authorities called the accusations of the Czech Republic “rubbish”. However, the Russian Federation of American Football, despite the lucky draw, was also unhappy. Why is the Russian team unhappy anyway? Artemy Rogovoy, President of the Russian Federation of American Football (FAFR), believes that tossing a coin was not necessary: ​​the culprit in disrupting the match was obvious. “There is a clause in the regulations of the championship about the unintentional disruption of the game due to the fault of one of the parties. The Commission refused to apply it and divided the responsibility between the parties, imputing to us retroactively the obligation to send documents by an earlier date. The attitude of the Czech side to the fulfillment of its obligations during the organization of the away match, and especially individual remarks addressed to our country, will not be ignored and the response will not be ignored. However, for now, we all need to focus on preparing for the next game. The Russian national team resumes its training. Taking into account the special circumstances, we will do our best to organize the trip to Switzerland. We have no right to lose. “

Ahead of the Russian national team are matches with Switzerland and the Netherlands. These games are play-offs: the top two teams of the four-national mini-tournament will be eligible to remain in the main qualifying division of the European Championship. Have there been such cases before? Yes, and even more fateful and dramatic for the national sport. In 1968, at the European Football Championship, the USSR national team in the semifinals drew (0: 0) with Italy. A coin was tossed to determine the winner. The Soviet athletes were unlucky – Italy reached the final. Then it was part of the tournament regulations. And this method was not used in football anymore. It was after this incident that a penalty shootout was introduced. Artyom Kuzmin, Fontanka.ru