Russia – Slovakia, World Cup 2022 qualifying match on October 8: forecast, when the match, match statistics, where to watch

The Russian national team in the seventh match of World Cup 2022 qualification will play against Slovakia, which it lost in the first round. Will revenge happen? We’ll find out on October 8th.

Russia lost a squad of strong players before the match. Chief among them is Alexander Golovin. The AS Monaco midfielder injured his groin in the Ligue 1 match against Bordeaux, in which he managed to score and assist a teammate. Also, due to injuries, Alexey Ionov, Roman Zobnin and Vyacheslav Karavaev were not called in to prepare for the matches against Slovakia and Slovenia. Denis Glushakov (thigh) and Ilya Samoshnikov (unknown injury) were already injured at the team’s location. Arsen Zakharyan’s participation in the first match is questionable – he left one of the trainings ahead of schedule.

Alexander Golovin vs Croatia Photo: Getty Images

Unlike Russia, Slovakia is all tip-top. The main players who participated in the last match against Cyprus were included in the application for the upcoming match. Only the defender of the Prague “Slavia” David Ganchko will not be there.

The form

At the end of August, the RFU appointed a new head coach: Valery Karpin, under whom the team played three matches. In September, Russia played the first three matches under his leadership and achieved two victories – 2: 0 each over Malta and Cyprus. And also drew with Croatia at home (0: 0). In all these meetings, the Russian team did not look like an ideal machine: it had problems with organizing and implementing attacks, as well as with defense – at the end of all matches, the opponents pinched Karpin’s guys in the penalty area and miraculously did not score.

The Slovaks also played three matches in September, but won only one of them – 2: 0 at home in Cyprus. A fairly equal meeting turned out against Croatia (even with the advantage of Slovakia in shots and hits on target), but ended in favor of the “checkers” – 1: 0 (Brozovic scored in the 86th minute). Slovakia also shared points with almost brothers from Slovenia – 1: 1.

Face to face

Russia and Slovakia played 8 matches, all in the 21st century.

The last game took place in March 2021 in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup – Slovakia won 2-1.

The goals were scored by Milan Shkriniyar and Robert Mack in Slovakia, Mario Fernandez (who retired in the national team) – in Russia.

In total, Slovaks are more successful in head-to-head matches: 3 wins, 2 losses and 3 draws.

Russia and Slovakia previously met in the selection for the World Cup in 2004-2005. Both games ended in a draw – 1: 1 and 0: 0.

Russia has not beaten Slovakia since 2014 (two defeats in a row).

Indicative compositions

Bookmaker quotes

Russia’s victory: 1.87

Slovakia victory: 4.50

Russia is in trouble with the injured – several important players have taken off, including leader Alexander Golovin. Without him and the others, it will not be easy to break the Slovak car led by Marek Hamšik. The match will surely turn out to be cautious, as both teams need a victory. In this case, the most likely outcomes are: both teams will score – no (for odds 1.72) and the total is less than 2.5 goals (for 1.62).

Where to see

The match will take place on October 8 in Kazan at the Ak Bars Arena and will start at 21:45 Moscow time. The game will be shown live on the Russia 1 TV channel. Also fly into the burning text online Eurosport.ru!

