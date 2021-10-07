Ryan Gosling is the new TAG Heuer Ambassador

For the first time in his career, Canadian actor Ryan Gosling became the face of a watch brand and chose the Swiss brand TAG Heuer. Without a doubt, this is a good choice for both parties: the performer of the iconic roles and the manufacturer of the iconic watches are the perfect match.

Ryan Gosling for TAG Heuer

As the new ambassador, Gosling was introduced yesterday at a gala dinner in Los Angeles. “We are delighted to announce Ryan Gosling as TAG Heuer’s Global Ambassador. As a star early in his career, he became a man of legend – mysterious and incomprehensible. As a true professional who very carefully selects projects and gives them all the creative energy, Ryan not only shapes his character, but also contributes to the development of the film industry as a whole. The movie “Drive” perfectly demonstrates who we are today. As for our company, we are always happy to participate in creative projects, ”comments Frederic Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

As an Ambassador, the Canadian actor presents the new generation of TAG Heuer’s elegant sports watch with three hands – the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands.

Heuer meter for car dashboard (produced since 1930s)

The first TAG Heuer Carrera (1963)

The new collection of 13 pieces reinterprets the legendary Swiss watch in four different cases: TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time Date 41 mm, TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm.

For over 60 years, the TAG Heuer Carrera has been designed for those looking to push the boundaries of the possible. The company’s CEO Jack Hoyer, who introduced the Heuer Carrera chronograph in 1963, aimed to create a laconic watch ideal for drivers who need to know the time instantly at the right moment.

New TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands

Ryan Gosling: “TAG Heuer has been a timeless classic, a benchmark of watchmaking for over one hundred and sixty years. Partnering with a company of this level was a natural decision of mine. And in general, I now think a lot about time: my children are growing fast, so I often look at my watch. “