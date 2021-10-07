Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to star in a romantic action movie

https://ria.ru/20210831/boevik-1747809098.html

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will star in Apple Studios' romantic action movie "Ghosted," according to Deadlne.

MOSCOW, August 31 – RIA Novosti. Actors Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will star in Apple Studios’ romantic action movie “Ghosted,” according to Deadlne. Dexter Fletcher, who directed the biopic about Elton John “The Rocketman” (2019), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018), “Eddie” The Eagle “(2016) and other films, was chosen as the director of the future film. The script was written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who before that worked on films such as Deadpool, Welcome to Zombieland, and recently wrote the script for Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming sci-fi action movie Escape from Spiderhead. Previously, Johnasson and Evans starred together in three Marvel blockbusters about The Avengers, as well as superhero action films such as Captain America: The Other War (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016). In mid-August it became known that Scarlett Johansson will appear in a new film by Wes Anderson after the Disney scandal, which is also a subsidiary of Marvel Studios.

