Scarlett Johansson shared new details of the wedding with Colin Jost

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Last fall, 36-year-old Scarlett Johansson and 38-year-old Colin Jost officially became husband and wife. The ceremony was closed and took place in the house of the Hollywood actress in the suburbs of New York, and only the closest friends of the couple were invited to it.

The other day, Scarlett commented on her marriage for the first time. The star admitted that they had to make such an intimate celebration because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, on the most important day of their lives, lovers wanted to abstract as much as possible from thoughts about a dangerous virus and imagine that they made this celebration deliberately secret and closed, and not limited solely due to security measures.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

We made the wedding very intimate on purpose. We wanted this closeness to be deliberate, not forced due to numerous restrictions. We have complied with all protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic. There were many recommendations that we had to take into account in order for everything to go comfortably and safely,

– said Johansson in an interview with People magazine.

By the way, the former lover of the actress Colin Zhost admitted that he took minimal part in planning their wedding. Colin, with absolute peace of mind, entrusted the organization of the celebration to Scarlett, because he knows that she has great taste.

I do not pretend to be a person with excellent taste, so I am very glad that I can rely on a person who has no problems with this. I never thought about what shirt to wear. I prefer someone to tell me this,

– Jost admitted.

Colin added that he never imagined the wedding of his dreams in his head, but he always saw in his dreams a partner next to him, in everything similar to Scarlett.

Recall that Scarlett and Colin began dating in 2017, and two years later they got engaged. In his interviews, Zhost admitted that he used to be afraid of marriage, but meeting with Johansson made him change his mind and change his view on many things. For Colin himself, this is the first experience of family life, and Scarlett was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and French businessman Roman Doriak, from whom she has a seven-year-old daughter, Rose.