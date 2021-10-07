Scarlett Johansson shocked by Disney’s response to Black Widow claim

Last month, Marvel Studios released “Black widow“- the first film of the fourth phase of the MCU and the long-awaited solo adventure of the eponymous heroine Scarlett Johansson. Despite a good initial performance at the box office, the box office gradually fell until a real news “bomb” occurred.

Johansson decided to file a lawsuit against Disney for breach of her contract when the studio released “Black widow“Not only in cinemas, but also at Disney +. The company almost immediately published a response to the lawsuit, which, to put it mildly, was not the most pleasant.

Recently, The Wrap spoke to several insiders in Hollywood about the shocking lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson has filed over Disney’s alleged breach of contract. Many believe that such a crisis was created by the company’s new CEO, Robert Czapek, a man with minimal hands-on experience with movie stars. According to the anonymous lead producer of the huge film franchise, whose last name is not called, “Chapek was wrong,” as you can see below:

I am absolutely sure that Chapek was mistaken. He didn’t think it would hit him right in the face. He doesn’t work with actors.

Many believe former Disney CEO Robert Iger would have acted differently, as is evident in the official response from the House of Mouse, which called Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit “heartless,” and which also revealed the actress’s $ 20 million salary. People close to Scarlett’s entourage said that Disney’s response was a “shock” for them, including for the actress herself.

It was also reported that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is confused about how things are, not to mention that the situation does not give Disney + a good reputation when it comes to future contracts with artists. And it’s a shame that the first and only film dedicated to the heroine Scarlett Johansson now has such an aftertaste.

What do you think of this whole situation? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!