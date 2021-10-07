Scene from Fast and Furious 6 with Vin Diesel and The Rock confused moviegoers

Movie fans remembered the strange scene from Fast and Furious 6 with Dwayne Rock Johnson and Vin Diesel, with a surprising perspective. “What’s going on here?” – the audience is perplexed, but the specialist in visual effects in films explained the idea of ​​the creators of the picture.

At the moment in “Fast and the Furious 6” with an unusual arrangement of actors and filming on March 31 noticed student with nickname lily f on twitter.

Last night I watched Fast and Furious 6 and I just can’t stop thinking about a strange perspective in this scene, ”the girl wrote on the social network.

It’s about the moment closer to the final of the picture, in which Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) comes to Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), and the following dialogue takes place between the couple:

“Not bad for a police officer.

– I never thought that I would trust a criminal. See you later.

– See you later.

“Fast and Furious 6” was released in 2013, so earlier some moviegoers already noticed an unusual, in their opinion, perspective in the scene. But this did not prevent the published lily f videos collect nearly 600 thousand views. Twitter users who saw the video shared the girl’s surprise.

This scene hurts my brain.

In terms of?! Is this so in a real movie ?! Kind of original editing? 😂 Very funny.))

What the hell is this, aha ha ha ha?

Commentators drew attention to how low the actors were in comparison to each other.

Take a look at tiny Rock.

Rock and his son, Pebble.

It was also not without humor.

Mom says it’s my turn to play Xbox now.

Platform users began to build theories as to why the scene came out the way it did. Perhaps the filmmakers were trying to make the difference in the height of the actors (the Rock above Vin Diesel) less obvious, the moviegoers suggested. Others thought that the stars were shot separately and then the shots were combined. Some Twitter residents also saw artistic intent in this perspective.

Explain the Twitter scene in the end took Todd Waziri, Film Visual Effects Specialist (worked on Transformers, The Avengers and other popular films). According to the expert, the moment in the picture seems strange due to an unexpected change in perspective and the fact that the camera crossed the 180-degree line.

This arrangement is driven by the narrative and characters. They were forced partners, and now they reluctantly express gratitude to each other – but still cannot look each other in the eyes, hence such a discrepancy, a broken arrangement, – said Todd Waziri in the thread.

Previously, the Fast and the Furious franchise received discussions over the news that the new movie will take the heroes into space. After all, movie lovers did not understand the idea and trolled the filmmakers well.

Dwayne Johnson, meanwhile, not only practices alternative medicine (familiar to Russians), but also breaks into tiktok trends. The actor beat the tequila flash mob and showed: he is not human.