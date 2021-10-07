Shiba Inu surpasses Litecoin, Chainlink and Bitcoin Cash in terms of capitalization :: RBC.Crypto

The cost of the “meme” cryptocurrency has renewed its maximum since May of this year. Over the past day, it has grown by 41%, over the week – by 355%

Shiba Inu token surpassed Litecoin, Chainlink and Bitcoin Cash in terms of capitalization. Altcoin rose to 12th place in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies with an indicator of $ 15 billion. Over the past day, the “meme” coin has grown in price by 41%, over the week – by 355%.

The altcoin price began to rise after the head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk posted a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy on his Twitter account on October 4. Other Dogecoin clones have risen in price as well. For example, the cost of Dogelon Mars has increased by 84% over the past day.

The Shiba Inu token is called the “Dogecoin killer” by its creators. The project’s website says that its main task is to surpass Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization. The developers of Shiba Inu claim to have been inspired by the example of the Reddit community WallStreetBets, which artificially inflated the value of the shares of GameStop, AMC and other unprofitable companies.

– “Entertainment for an amateur”. Why the “meme” cryptocurrencies have risen in price

– When to expect the altcoin season. Experts named promising tokens

– The collapse of social networks. How the tokens on the shares of the largest companies fell in price

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.