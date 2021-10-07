Shiba Inu tokens overtake Dogecoin in terms of price increase COINLIFE.COM

Shiba Inu is up 336% over the past seven days.

The Shiba Inu token, which has become another “funny” digital asset along with Dogecoin, was able to noticeably rise in price over the past seven days – by 336%, while Dogecoin has risen in price by only 22.5%. As a result, Shiba Inu is rapidly climbing up the capitalization ladder, occupying the 16th line ($ 12.38 billion) and striving to move back to the 15th, which is now occupied by Litecoin with a total valuation so far only $ 213,000 higher.

During the week, Shiba Inu at the moment of capitalization already overtook Litecoin, as well as Uniswap, Avalanche, Bitcoin Cash and Chainlink, which happened on October 6, when the token increased in price per day by 50% after it showed daily growth of 85%. The volume of trading in Shiba Inu tokens exceeded the volume of transactions with bitcoins ($ 1.8 vs. $ 1.3 billion), which happened on October 5, according to the largest US crypto exchange Coinbase.

On October 7, Shiba Inu is trading at $ 0.00003072, which is still less than the all-time high that was recorded on May 10 this year at $ 0.0000379. Two days earlier, on May 8, Dogecoin hit its all-time high of $ 0.731.

The current rise in the price of the analytics token bind with the fact that entrepreneur Elon Musk provided a kind of support to the token. Musk posted on Twitter earlier this week a photo of his pet, which some investors have come to associate with the image of a dog, which in turn rhymes with the Shiba Inu token.

In an unofficial account, the Shiba Inu community has already thanked the entrepreneur for such support. As you know, Musk previously expressed thoughts about another “funny” token – Dogecoin, including his reasoning about under what circumstances Dogecoin can to take place of bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the number of readers of the official account of the Shiba Inu project has reached 1 million, and the number of digital addresses with a balance in these tokens has exceeded 700 thousand units. Large transfers were also recorded: for example, one large investor who bought 6.1 trillion Shiba Inu tokens a month ago for about $ 10 million, transferred this week to another digital wallet an amount of $ 84 million.

And, in yet another milestone, @etherscan reports that we have crossed the mark of 700,000 SHIB holders! We are not stopping growing anytime soon! Welcome new holders, to the #ShibArmy! We are now well on our way to reach 1M holders! # Shibarmy1M # 1MFRIENDSHIBS pic.twitter.com/v6Vc5dAJwa – Shib (@Shibtoken) October 6, 2021

Musk has been paying less attention to Dogecoin in his tweets lately, and the price of this token is now 65.7% below its May high. Shiba Inu, despite its impressive rise in the week, is still 18.9% behind its all-time high in the last month of spring.