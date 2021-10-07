Solo speculates about Virtus.pro at TI10 and tournament favorites | Dota 2

Squad captain Natus Vincere by Dota 2 Alexey Solo Berezin speculated about the participants The International 10. In a blog on the team channel, he named the favorites of the competition, and also shared his opinion on the chances Virtus.pro…

Solo noted that the five strongest teams at TI10 include PSG.LGD, Evil Geniuses, OG, Team Secret and T1…

Alexey Solo Berezin: “PSG.LGD obviously [в пятерке фаворитов]… T1 are strong. OG as always if Ceb gets better. Secret can be in the top five [лучших]… Oh, EG, of course. EG, Secret, LGD, OG, T1 seem to be the favorites. <...> OG are good at finding some unusual strategies, they use unusual strength of heroes – like Io at the past The International. Now we also played KV with them, I can’t say that they play directly with the usual meta. They have a lot of chips, a lot of their heroes, so you never know what to expect from OG on Int. “

Berezin called Virtus.pro and Team Spirit among the underdogs who can exceed the expectations of viewers. He classified several Chinese bands into the same category.

Alexey Solo Berezin: “[Среди андердогов, которые могут выстрелить], – Virtus.pro. They couldn’t do anything at the Majors: they won only one series – and then the team with a replacement, the Quincy Crew. Moreover, all [игроки в этой команде] very skillful – young and talented guys. If they can fix their nervousness – or whatever problems they have on the LAN – they can climb high. Team Spirit – ours, CIS people are also great. We trained a lot with them, they play very well, they fight great, I understand what to do on the map. Maybe I forgot someone. Well, there are obviously strong Chinese teams – Vici, iG, Aster. All strong on Inta. “

Solo said that NAVI held practice matches with the majority of the TI10 participants. He was especially impressed by EG and OG.

Alexey Solo Berezin: “With almost everyone [участниками TI10] we played. Maybe we didn’t play with four teams. EG, OG, Secret, Spirit, Thunder Predator, SG-esports, T1 – in short, we’ve played with many. I liked EG and OG the most, probably ”.

The International 2021 will take place from 7 to 17 October in Bucharest. 18 teams will compete for a prize fund of over $ 40 million. You can follow the progress of the competition in the reportage.