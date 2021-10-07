Solo speculates about Virtus.pro at TI10 and tournament favorites | Dota 2

Squad captain Natus Vincere by Dota 2 Alexey Solo Berezin speculated about the participants The International 10. In a blog on the team channel, he named the favorites of the competition, and also shared his opinion on the chances Virtus.pro…
Solo noted that the five strongest teams at TI10 include PSG.LGD, Evil Geniuses, OG, Team Secret and T1…
Berezin called Virtus.pro and Team Spirit among the underdogs who can exceed the expectations of viewers. He classified several Chinese bands into the same category.
Solo said that NAVI held practice matches with the majority of the TI10 participants. He was especially impressed by EG and OG.
The International 2021 will take place from 7 to 17 October in Bucharest. 18 teams will compete for a prize fund of over $ 40 million. You can follow the progress of the competition in the reportage.