“Someone shocked that this happened in fist fights?” UFC President Dana White talks about the death of a BKFC fighter

UFC President Dana White has reacted to the death of mixed martial arts fighter Justin Thornton. The athlete died after injuries sustained in a fight with bare fists.
“First, is anyone shocked? I mean, what happened in fistfights? I’m not a big fan. And I get worried when I see some of our people leaving here and going there. But if you look at MMA, we have been fighting for 25 years. I have fought over 7,000 UFC fights without serious injury in the UFC.
Every year we spend over $ 20 million on sports medicine – health and wellness or whatever. And we send 25 percent of our athletes to specialists. So if a guy comes and his test fails, he will be non-standard, we will send him to a specialist. If something is wrong with his heart, he or she goes to the cardiologist, and we spend money to find out what is wrong with him.
- Justin Thornton passed away after injuries sustained from a knockout defeat at BKFC 20 in August.
- At the time of his death, Thornton had 24 fights, winning six. 11 defeats out of 18 ended in knockouts.
