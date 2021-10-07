“Someone shocked that this happened in fist fights?” UFC President Dana White talks about the death of a BKFC fighter

UFC President Dana White has reacted to the death of mixed martial arts fighter Justin Thornton. The athlete died after injuries sustained in a fight with bare fists.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there is nothing more convenient to keep track of your sports.

“First, is anyone shocked? I mean, what happened in fistfights? I’m not a big fan. And I get worried when I see some of our people leaving here and going there. But if you look at MMA, we have been fighting for 25 years. I have fought over 7,000 UFC fights without serious injury in the UFC.

Mixed martial arts Rehabilitation physician explains why MMA fighter Thornton died 3 HOURS AGO

Every year we spend over $ 20 million on sports medicine – health and wellness or whatever. And we send 25 percent of our athletes to specialists. So if a guy comes and his test fails, he will be non-standard, we will send him to a specialist. If something is wrong with his heart, he or she goes to the cardiologist, and we spend money to find out what is wrong with him.

And as a result of our pre-battle screening over the past 20 years, we have found 10 athletes who have had life-threatening health problems and who have ended their careers. They weren’t supposed to fight. If they had continued, they would probably have died. So you shouldn’t even talk about us in the same sentence with fights with bare fists. These are two completely different worlds. And yes, we are very sorry to hear that this guy passed away, but you will never see any of these organizations carry out the types of medical testing that we conduct for our athletes, ”White quotes MMA Fighting.

Justin Thornton passed away after injuries sustained from a knockout defeat at BKFC 20 in August.

At the time of his death, Thornton had 24 fights, winning six. 11 defeats out of 18 ended in knockouts.

MMA fighter dies after knockout injuries

Follow the schedule of matches of the day here

Mixed martial arts “He said he wants revenge.” The fighter – about the death of an opponent after a knockout 6 HOURS AGO