Source: Vasily Kazartsev suspended from judging for one year

Football referee from St. Petersburg Vasily Kazartsev will be suspended from professional activity for one year. This is reported by the “Rating of Bookmakers”.

According to the source, Kazartsev, who was removed from the list of chief referees last season, will no longer work as a video assistant at the matches of the Russian Premier League. He will be suspended from judging for a period of one calendar year.

Earlier it became known that members of the Expert and Refereeing Commission (ESC) under the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU), including the new head of the refereeing department Vitor Pereira, unanimously voted that a penalty against CSKA in the match with Krasnodar was worth assigning.

Recall that the CSKA – Krasnodar match was served by a team of referees led by Vladimir Moskalev. Assistant judges – Dmitry Zhvakin, Roman Milyuchenko. Reserve judge – Vladimir Seldyakov. Vasily Kazartsev worked for VAR, Aram Petrosyan helped him.

In that match, CSKA Moscow drew with Krasnodar. The meeting took place at the VEB Arena stadium in Moscow and ended with a score of 0: 0. In stoppage time, the referee did not assign a penalty to CSKA after the ball hit the hand of defender Igor Diveev.