Stader Labs Staking Platform Raises $ 4M in Seed Funding | Blockchain24

Stader Labs, an Indian cryptocurrency staking project, has raised $ 4 million in seed funding from Pantera Capital, The Block reports. Stader currently supports the LUNA Terra token for staking and plans to add support for Solana and other blockchains.

The round was hosted by Pantera Capital with the participation of Coinbase Ventures, True Ventures, Jump Capital, Huobi Ventures, TerraForm Labs, Solana Foundation, Near Foundation and other investors.

Several business angels, including Anchorage CEO Diogo Monica, Coinbase CEO Nemil Dalal, Staked CEO Tim Ogilvy, Polygon CEO Janty Kanani, Polygon COO Sandip Nailwal, CoinDCX CEO Sumit Gupta, and Biconomy CEO Ahmed Al Balagi also supported the round.

Stader Labs raised funds through the Simple Agreement on the Sale of Future Tokens (SAFT), co-founder and CEO Amitei Gajala said. The new capital will help the firm expand its team, add support for more blockchains, and promote its platform, he said.

Stader currently maintains the LUNA token of the Terra blockchain for placement in a test version of its platform. In the next few months, support for native tokens Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC) and Near (NEAR) will be added.

Stader claims to make staking cryptocurrencies easier and more profitable for users. Gajala said that today staking tokens is “manual and tedious,” which means participants have to research validators, claim rewards, and find ways to use those rewards.

“Stader will oversee the best staking providers along with the creation of automated profitability optimization strategies to maximize profits,” he said.

Gajala declined to name the staking hosting providers that Stader will partner with, saying the choice will depend on the provider’s performance on a particular blockchain. The firm’s business model will be based on Stader charging distribution fees from staking service providers and additional member fees for delivering high-yield strategies, Gajal said.

Stader will act more like a staking aggregator, offering staking solutions in one place, including regular rates, liquid rates and derivatives to hedge the price risk of related assets.

“The staking aggregator model is our vision of what the future of UX will be like. [пользовательского опыта] for retailers and institutions, ”said Franklin Bee, director of portfolio development at Pantera Capital.

Stader is currently focused on attracting retail customers and plans to serve institutions in the future. He also intends to create a staking API that exchanges and fintech applications can use.

Stader currently employs 12 people, and Gajala plans to hire 15-20 more people over the next six months to fulfill the company’s growth plans.