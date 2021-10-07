Stylist Megan Fox reveals why she threw out 95% of her clothes

Maeve Reilly radically changed Megan Fox’s style, making her no less popular than the celebrities of the first echelon of Hollywood.

Maeve Reilly entered the top of Hollywood stylists and firmly established herself there after she made the whole world discuss the transformation of the “Transformers” star Megan Fox from an ordinary actress, about whom few have heard of the last 10 years, into an icon of style and outrageousness. How she did it, Reilly told Vogue.

Her most important achievement in working with Megan Maeve believes that before her, no one in such a short time has been able to so drastically change the client’s style and get him invited to the Met Gala. It is thanks to her that Fox is now on the list of the hottest and sexiest women, whose photos do not leave the covers of magazines and the pages of tabloids.

Megan Fox wore a “naked” dress at the suggestion of her stylist [+–]

According to Maeve, she has always adored Megan Fox, considering her one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood. In addition, Reilly knew the musician Machine Gun Kelly, the celebrity’s current boyfriend. When they started dating, Maeve called him and asked if she could work with Megan, as she believed that the actress’s style needed a serious revision and updating.

“Megan herself called me back five minutes later with the words: ‘I beg you, help me’, and we agreed to meet at her house. First of all, I got rid of 95% of her wardrobe and donated them to charity. Megan was not particularly worried. She immediately said: “Do whatever you want, but now I need new clothes.” I quickly realized that she was ready for any experiments, and in just two days we came up with more than 45 looks for her. That was about a year ago. relationship, new life – the best moment for the rebirth of Megan Fox. And I was right, “- says Reilly.

The results were not long in coming, and after a couple of months fashion reviewers drew attention to Megan. She walked around New York with her lover in a “snake” jumpsuit and a black leather trench coat.

One of the main factors of her success, Maeve, believes that Megan completely trusts her and decides even on very ambiguous images. For example, at the suggestion of a stylist, the actress appeared on the street in a lingerie suit from David Koma.

Reilly has her own You-Tube channel, where she, among other things, shares videos of how she works with clients. So, she showed how they made the famous red dress for Megan, in which she appeared at the Met Gala.

Meghan’s dress was customized two days before the Met Gala [+–]

The stylist admitted that there are several celebrities in the Hollywood environment with whom she would really like to work, since their wardrobe needs a total reboot, but so far she has focused on working with current clients and developing her channel. She now collaborates with Tiktoker Dixie D’Amelio, Hailey Bieber and many others.

Recall that Megan Fox’s “naked” dress at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards is also the merit of her stylist Maeve Reilly.