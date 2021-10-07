Sukhina appreciated the work of Karasev in the semifinals of the League of Nations Italy – Spain :: Football :: RBC Sport

Former FIFA referee believes that the team of the Russian referee shows a high level of refereeing in international matches

Read us on News News

Photo: UEFA



Referee Sergei Karasev has done an excellent job of the semifinal match of the League of the Nation between the national teams of Italy and Spain. Former FIFA referee Stanislav Sukhina said this to RBC Sport.

“The hardest match from all points and excellent work of the entire referee team. The key moment is that the red card was shown to the Bonucci defender in accordance with all the rules of football, ”said Sukhina.

He noted that the refereeing team of Karasev has been showing a high level of refereeing in international matches for a long time.

“One cannot fail to note the high level reached by the Russian arbiter. He judges the matches of the European Championship, UEFA Super Cup, Champions League matches, and now the semi-final of the League of Nations. <...> Now the main thing is to maintain this level and correspond to it, ”he concluded.

Russian referee Sergei Karasev was the main referee at the semifinal match of the League of Nations between Italy and Spain (1: 2). The chief referee’s assistants were Igor Demeshko and Maxim Gavrilin. Sergei Ivanov served as a reserve arbiter.

Italy national football team breaks record streak without defeat



Sergey Karasev is 42 years old, he has been a referee of the International Football Federation (FIFA) since 2010. And since June 2013, he has been included in the elite category of UEFA referees. At the matches of the Russian Premier League (RPL) Karasev has been working since 2008.

Sergey Karasev worked at Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, and also received appointments for the matches of the 2018 World Cup. He also worked for the UEFA Super Cup in August this year.