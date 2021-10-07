“Taking into account staffing problems, I will play better”

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about the state of the players before the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup against Slovakia.

– Did Makarov leave the location of the national team? During training yesterday, he felt a clogged calf muscle. We will make a survey and decide whether he will stay for the game with Slovenia or not… What’s with Samoshnikov? Let’s see. He hasn’t spent a minute with us yet. Staffing problems? Well, given the staffing problems, I will play better. Zakharyan? All is well with him.

At the training camp, what they planned was done. Tomorrow we’ll see how the players will understand and perform this. The way the guys work and look in training – 200% satisfied… The lawn has not yet had time to look. Slovakia trains there. Glebov’s challenge? The RFU website has all the explanation. Glushakov left, a football player arrived who knows our direction and our requirements.

Glebov ate snacks on the train? Nobody knows whether he did it or whether he simply exhibited the photo in order to be closer to the people. This is a good question. But with all diets, psychologists are allowed to eat harmful once a week, because it is impossible to constantly adhere to only a diet, – said Karpin.

After six rounds, the Russian team scored 13 points and is in 2nd place in Group H, lagging behind the leading Croatia in goal difference. Slovakia – 3rd with 9 points.

The meeting between the national teams of Russia and Slovakia will be held on October 8 in Kazan. Watch the live broadcast starting from 21:40 (Moscow time) on the Match TV and Sportbox sites.