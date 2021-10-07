Tarasova Morozov won the short program at the Finlandia trophy, Mishina Gallyamov 2nd, video – October 7, 2021

Finlandia trophy became the first “Challenger” in which Russian sports couples took part. Initially, both duets of Tamara Nikolaevna Moskvina were declared there – world champions Anastasia Mishina / Alexander Gallyamov and European champions Alexandra Boykova / Dmitry Kozlovsky… But Sasha and Dima were scheduled for an interview for an American visa on these dates, so they were replaced Evgeniya Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov… For Zhenya and Vova, the tournament in Finland is already the third in a row in the Olympic season. Probably, after the transition to Eteri Tutberidze, athletes need a lot of competitive experience in the new headquarters.

This time they almost got over their nerves. Morozov changed his costume – earlier he performed in the old one from the free program “Ti amo” of the 2018/19 season. The skater came to Finland with a new version, but it does not go well with Tarasova’s dress.

Of the visible jambs – only hesitant exit from the ejection, Zhenya knows how to land much cleaner. But without blunders Tarasov and Morozov are a completely different league. 78.33 points, confident first place after short.

Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov perform as reigning world champions for the first time. However, the rental turned out to be unsuccessful – Nastya fell from a parallel triple salchow. For the rest, they coped with the elements well, although losing to Tarasova / Morozov in class. The sleeves were removed from Mishina’s dress, but the athlete felt a little uncomfortable and constantly adjusted the straps during the warm-up.

“Tomorrow we will come up with new emotions and strength, we will leave everything today in the past – both good and bad. Everything that happened will only temper us, we will learn to act so as not to notice it “, – said Gallyamov after the rental. Today the couple got 73.76 points and finished second.

Vanessa James and Eric Radford began to skate together only in the summer. For many years Vanessa played for France along with Morgan Sipre. But he was forced to end his career because of a sex scandal. And James returned home to Canada. In such a short time, the athletes managed to prepare almost all the technical elements. They skated the short one with an error on the ejection – Vanessa landed on two legs.

“We feel as if we have known each other for eternity, we understand each other perfectly. Of course, there are different days, different workouts, something succeeds, something does not, but you know, we were sure that by this moment our “honeymoon” in the relationship would have ended, but it was going on ”– James shared her thoughts after the rental.

Vanessa and Eric are still losing to the Russians in terms of difficulty in several elements. 67.55 points – third place after control.

Coach Svetlana Sokolovskaya, in an interview with Sport24, noted Mishina and Gallyamova’s free skating following the results of open skates. It will be interesting to watch it in competitive mode. The chances for the first place, of course, remain.

Sport24

Do you want to know everything about figure skating? Subscribe to our telegram channel!