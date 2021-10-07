The best moments in Oscar history

Oscar posthumously

In 2009, the Heath Ledger family came to receive the Son’s award for Best Supporting Actor. The actor, who was awarded for his participation in the film “The Dark Knight”, passed away at the age of 28 shortly before the ceremony.

Controversial award

In 1969, the then young 26-year-old Barbra Streisand and the 11th Oscar-nominated Katharine Hepburn received an equal number of jury votes – 3,030 each. Hepburn was not present at the ceremony, and Barbra eventually received her debut award for the film “The Lion in Winter”. Streisand’s transparent dress, the first so revealing in history, has also become legendary.

Gay protest

In 1974, just as Elizabeth Taylor was about to present her Best Picture of the Year award, sexual minority rights activist Robert Opel burst onto the scene. He stripped completely and ran across the stage. Fortunately, the activist was not arrested, but this moment became important for the history of the gay community.

Angelina Jolie’s leg