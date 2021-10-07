The best moments in Oscar history

Oscar posthumously
In 2009, the Heath Ledger family came to receive the Son’s award for Best Supporting Actor. The actor, who was awarded for his participation in the film “The Dark Knight”, passed away at the age of 28 shortly before the ceremony.
Controversial award
In 1969, the then young 26-year-old Barbra Streisand and the 11th Oscar-nominated Katharine Hepburn received an equal number of jury votes – 3,030 each. Hepburn was not present at the ceremony, and Barbra eventually received her debut award for the film “The Lion in Winter”. Streisand’s transparent dress, the first so revealing in history, has also become legendary.
Gay protest
In 1974, just as Elizabeth Taylor was about to present her Best Picture of the Year award, sexual minority rights activist Robert Opel burst onto the scene. He stripped completely and ran across the stage. Fortunately, the activist was not arrested, but this moment became important for the history of the gay community.
Angelina Jolie’s leg
In 2012, an Atelier Versace velvet dress turned Angelina Jolie into one of the most viral internet memes. Thanks to the unusual provocative cut, it seemed that the actress’s leg was living its own life, which stimulated the imagination of hundreds of Internet users to create their own variation of this photo.