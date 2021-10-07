The biathlete decided to renounce Russian citizenship :: Biathlon :: RBC Sport

Lydia Zhurauskaite, after giving up her Russian passport, will have the opportunity to compete for Lithuania, she said that she intends to participate in the Olympics

Read us on News News

Russian biathlete Lydia Zhurauskaite decided to renounce Russian citizenship in order to play for the Lithuanian national team. The head of the Lithuanian biathlon federation Arunas Daugirdas said this to the LRT TV channel.

“Lydia is a Lithuanian citizen in five minutes. She has already received citizenship under the restoration program – the girl’s great-grandfather is Lithuanian. Throughout the year, with the help of the federation, all archival documents were collected. We received a decision to grant her Lithuanian citizenship, now we are waiting for the only certificate from Russia on renouncing the citizenship of this country, ”said Daugirdas.

Olympic champion called biathlete Loginov a fraud



Initially, the 22-year-old biathlete wanted to retain Russian citizenship, but this turned out to be impossible under the laws of Lithuania. The athlete started training with the Lithuanian national team in the summer.

Urauskaite stated that her goal is to compete at the Olympics. “My main goal is the Olympic Games in Italy. For now, I understand that the Beijing Games are not for me yet, ”she said.

The Beijing Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 February 2022. The next games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, will take place from 6 to 22 February 2026.