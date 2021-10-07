The broken record of Shipachev, the first goal of Kuznetsov. Highlights October 6: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

KHL.ru tells about the most interesting events of the last game day.

Shipachev never caught up with Radulov

In the central match yesterday, Dynamo Moscow hosted CSKA and suffered a second defeat in a row, while the army team won the second time in a row. In addition, for the first time in this championship Vadim Shipachev could not score a single point, and thus completed his successful streak, stopping just one step from the record belonging to Alexander Radulov (14 matches since the beginning of the championship). Not only did Shipachev not score anything, so also the rest of Dynamo did not score a single goal, which also happened for the first time this season.

Odette repeated the club record

And here Daniel Odette extended his series. He did it already on the flag, when a little more than a minute remained until the end of the match. This is Odette’s tenth match with points scored – a repetition of the Vityaz club record set in the 2008/2009 season Gleb Klimenko…

Five points of the Ushenin brothers

True, the goal scored from the transfer of Odette did not bring success to the Podol residents. They lost to “Admiral” 2: 3, and the game, in fact, as at the very beginning of the preseason, made Ushenin brothers… The first puck was scored with the participation of Vyacheslav, the second he threw himself from Vladislav’s pass, and carried out the winning one Libor Shulak from both of them: five points for two.

The third defeat of the “Vanguard”

Avangard suffered their third defeat in a row, losing in Nur-Sultan. The reigning champions made 70 shots, of which 22 were taken by the field players of Barys, and all 28 who were on target were reflected Yoni Ortio, “Dried up” the first game this season, and the fifth in his career in the KHL. Threw the only puck Nikita Mikhailis, a Jacob Berglund, who started the scoring attack, played the hundredth match in the KHL.

Kuznetsov’s first goal

In addition to Dynamo Moscow and Avangard, Jokerit now has an unsuccessful mini-series, which suffered a second defeat in a row in Yekaterinburg. Finns scored one of the goals Vladimir Kuznetsov – this is his first goal in the KHL. It is noteworthy that two days ago Kuznetsov scored a hat-trick in the VHL championship match, which earned him a call to the base. Where he did not hesitate: the goal turned out to be very not accidental – Vladimir did not hesitate to take the game on himself and go with the puck from his zone right up to the opponent’s goal.