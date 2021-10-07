The coach of the Italian national team criticized the fans who insulted the goalkeeper :: Football :: RBC Sport

Roberto Mancini is confident that the fans should have postponed claims against Donnarumma until the match between PSG and Milan. In his opinion, the Italian national team should be above club preferences

The head coach of the Italian national football team, Roberto Mancini, criticized the fans for whistling and insulting the goalkeeper of the national team Gianluigi Donnarumma. The words of the coach are quoted by Football Italia.

“It was a game for the Italian national team, not a match between clubs. They [болельщики] could postpone the promotion until the match between PSG and Milan, because Italy should be above everything else. This situation shouldn’t have happened, ”said Mancini.

During the semifinal match of the League of Nations between the national teams of Italy and Spain (1: 2), which took place in Milan, local fans booed and insulted Donnarumma. Due to the behavior of the fans, the footballer could not hold back his tears at the end of the first half.

The reason for the insults against the football player was his transfer from Milan to PSG in the summer of 2021. For the footballer, this was the first game at the club’s home stadium after he left the Italian team.

Donnarumma conceded two goals, and also made a gross error that almost ended with another goal.

Donnarumma is a Milan alumnus and played for the Italian club from 2015 to 2021. This season, he has played only four games with PSG, in which he conceded three goals.