The new owner of the English Premier League (EPL) Newcastle is a consortium that includes the Government Investment Fund of the Government of Saudi Arabia, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media. This was reported on the league’s website. The foundation is chaired by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
The transfer of Newcastle to the ownership of the consortium could make it one of the richest football clubs not only in the English championship, but in the whole world. Formally, the Saudi state investment fund is considered private and in this category is the richest in the world. Its total assets are estimated at no less than $ 430 billion.
The rights to Newcastle were transferred to the consortium for 360 million euros (about 305 million pounds sterling). The previous owner, Mike Ashley, ran the club for 14 years. In 2007, he spent 134 million euros on the purchase of Newcastle.
The deal could have taken place in the spring, but this was prevented by Qatar, with which Saudi Arabia has been in conflict at the state level for the past four years. It is the Qatari media company, beIN Sports, that controls the rights to broadcast Premier League matches in the Middle East. The Saudis, in order to borrow the signal from beIN Sports, developed a separate channel called beOUT, where they showed the broadcasts stolen from the Qataris, blurring the logo of their channel.
The Premier League refused to register the deal until Saudi Arabia shut down the pirated content. The Saudis also had to allow beIN Sports to broadcast in the country and make an offer of $ 1 billion in financial compensation to the Qataris.
Negotiations with the nuclear submarine lasted six months. The league also feared that after the resale, Newcastle would be directly controlled by the Arabian state. As a result, the British functionaries received guarantees that the Kingdom would not deliberately interfere in club affairs.