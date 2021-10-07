The end of the historical series in Italy, Glebov instead of Glushakov in the Russian national team, Dzyuba and Zabolotny among the 500 most significant players in the world and other news of the morning – Football

1. Team Italy conceded the Spanish national team (1: 2) in the semifinals of the League of Nations. The team has coach Roberto Mancini the streak of 37 matches was interrupted without defeat Is a world record.

The Italians’ first loss since September 2018 was largely due to the removal of defender Bonucci even before the break: Russian referee Sergei Karasev showed Juventus player two yellow cards – for talking and elbowing Busquets…

Barcelona midfielder Gavi unexpectedly made the starting lineup for this match at 17 and 62 days became the youngest player in the history of the Spanish national team.

2. UEFA explained the decision to present Crimea as part of Ukraine during the presentation of the Euro 2024 logo: “The borders of Ukraine with the inclusion of Crimea are recognized by the resolution of the UN General Assembly.” Head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov reacted to the situation: “UEFA is following the hysterics of Ukraine and anti-Crimean forces. Sport has become an instrument of deceitful and unscrupulous politics. “

3. In the KHL, Dynamo Moscow lost to CSKA (0: 3), Avangard lost to Barys (0: 1), Admiral defeated Vityaz (3: 2) and other results day.

4. The Russian national team suffers another loss before the games with Slovakia and Slovenia. Midfielder of Khimki Denis Glushakov left the team due to injury, and instead summoned midfielder of Rostov Danil Glebov.

5. FIFA may relax the offside rule – it will be recorded only when there is a visible gap between the attacking player and the defender. There is such an option, they can test it in Italy.

6. Dziuba, Zabolotny, Sobolev and Golovin – in the list of the 500 most significant players in the world according to World Soccer. From the RPL there are also Azmun, Barrios and Kvaratskhelia.

7. Details of the coach’s departure from Lokomotiv: Nikolic conflicted with the head of the department of sports and development Rangnik, Ralph demanded to take notes on the classes, Marko did not want to share the methods; Moscow club did not agree with a Serb on a reduction or installment plan for the payment of a penalty (3 million euros) and banned coach to comment on the resignation until November.

8. Adelina Sotnikova left “Glacial period”. She was unable to find a partner after the trauma of hip-hop and rap artist Dava. Alina Zagitova in November will hold a master class in Mexico.

9. McDavid is the best player in the NHL according to TSN, Kucherov – 4th, Vasilevsky – 6th, Panarin – 8th, Ovechkin – 17th. Gusev will sign a contract from SKA, he flies to Russia.

10. West Brom and Ireland striker Callum Robinson, twice infected with coronavirus, refuses vaccination and explains: “Everyone has their own choice.”

11. The Russian national football team won the European Championship match against the Czech Republic after tossing a coin… it pissed off the Czechs: “We are not responsible for the terrorist attacks of Russian intelligence.”

12. Manchester City defender Alexander Zinchenko with ex-UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov watched the match against Liverpool. The Ukrainian was criticized for a joint photo, and the Russian supported the guy: “Good luck with everything, even if someone doesn’t like it.”

13. Exhibition matches NHL. 2 points Kuznetsov and 2 points Ovechkin helped Washington beat Boston, Panarin scored New Jersey, Minnesota beat St. Louis. Other results – here…

14. Russian women’s handball team beat Switzerland (26:22) in Euro 2022 qualifying. This is the first victory in the history of the team led by a woman – Lyudmila Bodnieva.

Quotes of the day:

Kabaeva that in July Russian gymnasts were not allowed to compete in Israel: “Looks like collusion and preparation for pre-organized refereeing at the Olympics”

Timanovskaya about life in Poland: “All our actions and movements are coordinated, even going to the grocery store. We even walk the dog with security. “

Toni Nadal on why Djokovic is not loved as much as Federer and Nadal: “His ego let him down. He sometimes behaved in a way that is not befitting the first racket of the world “

Zhamnov said that Panarin will be in the expanded composition of the national team at the Olympic Games: “Politics outside of sports are different things”

Capello sees Jorginho as a contender for the Ballon d’Or: “He not only won everything, but also played a key role.”

Evgeny Starikov: “In the US, many people love Putin. They think that he is doing something right, since he remains “

Artem Dzyuba: “Now I enjoy football. The first days after the Euro they knocked me down, I didn’t feel the drive “

Potapov about the Hartley system: “Russian GULAG. He doesn’t believe in talent, he only believes in hard work “