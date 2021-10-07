The Expendables 4 Announced With Megan Fox



In 2014, the third part came out and so far in expendable materialsSeries of films. After years of rumors, the bullet finally reached the church: Expendable 4 Really Coming!

The news was announced tonight via The Hollywood Reporter. Lionsgate Movies and Millennium Media will direct the film and feature big names. Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Dolph Lundgren Employing Randy Couture Back.

Ook Megan Fox and 50 Cent in The Expendables 4

But a number of new “Expendables” were also announced with Megan Fox And also Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson employment Tony Jag Direction in the hands of Scott Woo famous film Need for Speed…

The screenplay was written by Spencer Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. According to THR, Stallone’s Barney Ross and Lee Christmas will no longer be in the spotlight. Fox will play the lead role.

Popcorn on the go!

“It’s so much fun bringing these stars together for a true action movie.” This is stated in a statement by Jason Constantine of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “The new film is even more at risk for the biggest and most exciting adventure in history.”

Millennium President Jeffrey Greenstein: “Popcorn is guaranteed to keep you fresh and fun.”

Filming is due to start in October. The first three films together grossed over $ 800 million worldwide.